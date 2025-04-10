AIRLINK 171.00 Increased By ▲ 13.59 (8.63%)
BOP 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.41%)
CNERGY 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.25%)
CPHL 96.10 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.46%)
FCCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.52%)
FFL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.96%)
FLYNG 28.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.15%)
HUBC 139.00 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (3.72%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.27%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.36%)
KOSM 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.34%)
MLCF 62.90 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (3.32%)
OGDC 215.05 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (3.13%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
PAEL 44.83 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (9.93%)
PIAHCLA 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.41%)
POWER 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
PPL 173.95 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (3.07%)
PRL 36.37 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.83%)
PTC 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.87%)
SEARL 95.60 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.69%)
SSGC 39.13 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (10.01%)
SYM 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.76%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.6%)
TPLP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.4%)
TRG 63.34 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.89%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
YOUW 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,500 Increased By 260.4 (2.13%)
BR30 37,644 Increased By 1250.7 (3.44%)
KSE100 116,399 Increased By 2245.7 (1.97%)
KSE30 35,848 Increased By 647.9 (1.84%)
Apr 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares surge after Trump’s tariff pause

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2025 01:13pm

European shares surged on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an immediate 90-day pause on tariffs for many trading partners, prompting a massive relief rally following a days-long market rout.

The suspension of punishing tariffs on dozens of countries came less than 24 hours after they kicked in. Still, the White House maintained a 10% blanket duty on almost all U.S. imports.

The pan-European STOXX 600 jumped 7.2% at 0709 GMT, after losing 12.5% since the U.S. reciprocal tariffs on April 2. Trade-sensitive Germany’s benchmark index rose 8.1%.

Trump, however, further ramped up pressure on China by hiking the tariff on Chinese imports to 125% from the 104% level that kicked in on Wednesday in retaliation for China’s announcement of an 84% levy on U.S. goods starting April 10.

European shares resume selloff as trade war escalates

All sectors were higher with the most battered ones this month - banks, miners and energy advancing 10.1%, 9.2% and 9.3% respectively.

A violent U.S. Treasury selloff in the previous sessions that had reignited fears of fragility in the world’s biggest bond market also showed some signs of easing on Thursday.

Tesco fell 3.8% after Britain’s biggest food retailer warned its profit would likely fall this year.

European shares European stocks STOXX 600 index European STOXX 600

Comments

200 characters

European shares surge after Trump’s tariff pause

US tariffs put growth at risk

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

World Bank investment arm commits $300mn loan to Pakistan’s Reko Diq mining project

Frontier bonds rally on Trump tariff pause, Pakistan adds 3 cents

PM Shehbaz leaves for official visit to Belarus

PM sending team to US to deal with tariff woes

PPL, Balochistan govt expand mining partnership

Aurangzeb to address KE’s pending issues today

Oil retreats despite tariff pause as US-China trade war escalates

Agreed with IMF for RSF: MoF urges ministries to implement taxation measures

Read more stories