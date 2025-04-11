AIRLINK 172.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.43%)
BOP 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
CPHL 103.71 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (6.41%)
FCCL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.8%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.24%)
HUBC 137.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
KOSM 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.52%)
MLCF 61.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1%)
OGDC 214.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.35%)
PACE 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
PAEL 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (3.77%)
PIAHCLA 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
PIBTL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.02%)
POWER 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.04%)
PPL 171.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.22%)
PRL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
SEARL 98.35 Increased By ▲ 3.04 (3.19%)
SSGC 40.18 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.68%)
SYM 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TELE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
TRG 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
BR100 12,425 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.53%)
BR30 37,569 Decreased By -125.2 (-0.33%)
KSE100 115,765 Decreased By -424.2 (-0.37%)
KSE30 35,535 Decreased By -215.3 (-0.6%)
Apr 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn heads for biggest weekly gain since May 2023

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2025 10:13am

CANBERRA: Chicago corn futures rose on Friday and were on track for their biggest weekly gain in nearly two years after US President Donald Trump paused some of his tariff increases and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) tightened its supply outlook.

Soybean futures fell slightly but were still set to end the week about 5% higher after delays to US tariffs and European Union’s counter-tariffs eased concerns over US crop exports.

Chicago soy, corn, wheat futures tumble on fears of tariff retaliation

A weak US dollar also lent support.

Wheat futures gained and were headed for a much smaller weekly increase after the USDA raised its estimate of US wheat ending stocks.

Soybeans and wheat are almost back to their levels at the start of the month, before Trump’s barrage of tariff announcements, while corn is significantly higher.

Corn

Comments

200 characters

Corn heads for biggest weekly gain since May 2023

PSX sheds nearly 500 points amid global market slump

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Energy sector reforms: Govt makes new commitments to IMF

Honda Atlas Cars to introduce HEVs in Pakistan

Export boost: PM directs authorities to take experts on board

MS and HSD: PD voices reservations over Rs10 PL hike

$400m investment in reactive power compensation: 10-year transmission plan discussed with World Bank

UNDP identifies 5 bankable projects worth $1bn

Oil prices set to drop for a second week as US-China trade war to cut demand

Discos and KE: Nepra approves Rs1.71 tariff cut on PD’s motion

Read more stories