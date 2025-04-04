Chicago soy, corn, wheat futures tumble on fears of tariff retaliation

BEIJING: The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) saw declines in grain and soybean futures on Thursday as concerns grew that the new US tariffs could trigger retaliatory actions against US farm products, with over 40% of US soybean production sold abroad.

The most-active soybean contract on the CBOT fell 1.17% to $10.18 a bushel as of 0133 GMT, marking the biggest daily drop in a month. Wheat extended losses for a second consecutive session, dropping 1.48% to $5.31 a bushel, while corn lost 1.15% to $4.53 a bushel.