Pakistan’s four companies participate in Heimtextil Colombia

Recorder Report Published April 11, 2025 Updated April 11, 2025 07:25am

KARACHI: Some four companies from Pakistan participated in the second edition of Heimtextil Colombia, the most important home textiles fair in the region, ended on 10th April 2025. The exhibition took place from April 8 to 10, 2025 at Plaza Mayor Medellín.

Pakistani companies participated in Heimtextil Colombia 2025 were Classique Textile, K.B Exports, Mahee International, and Zafar Fabrics. These companies showcased their high-quality products including bed linen, kitchen linen, and towels, underscoring Pakistan’s strong position in the global textile sector.

Heimtextil Colombia 2025 brought key buyers from Latin America, with Colombia, Peru, and Mexico leading the demand for home textiles. Strategic markets such as Panama, Ecuador, Chile, and the Dominican Republic will also participate, driven by the growth of tourism, hospitality, and specialized trade.

This business and innovation platform connected more than 120 exhibitors,1,400 international buyers, and around 4,000 attendees, consolidating its position as the epicentre of the home textiles industry on the continent.

Bilal Zafar, Director Marketing at Zafar Fabrics, shared his views on the exhibition and said that the exhibition provided a great opportunity to connect with potential clients and industry peers. It was well-organized and beneficial for showcasing our brand to a wider audience.

Heimtextil Colombia 2025 served as a key hub for manufacturers, buyers, retailers, architects, and entrepreneurs to connect and collaborate. Over three days, the event fostered creativity, interaction, and knowledge-sharing.

Creative Colombia showcased innovative textile applications in hospitality, while Kitchen by Heimtextil highlighted kitchen solutions for the HORECA sector. The Knowledge Hub featured experts discussing the future of habitats, urban-rural trends, and sustainability in textiles.

