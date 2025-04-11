NPC calls Muslims states to take unanimous actions against Israel

ISLAMABAD: The National Palestine Conference (NPC), Thursday, while condemning Israeli onslaught in Gaza which has been declared as genocide by the Amnesty International and experts from United Nations (UN), in a joint declaration has called on the Muslim countries to take unanimous actions against the aggressor.

The National Palestine Conference organised by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) highlighted the atrocities committed by Israel with the full support of the United States in Gaza, saying that Israel so far has martyred over 55,000 Palestinians, majority of them women, children and elderly, with 200,000 more injured.

The conference described the destruction of civil infrastructure, including hospitals and schools, calling the situation a genocide rather than a mere war.

The conference also declared next Friday as the “Day of the Oppressed and Detained Palestinians”. The event is expected to mobilise support for Palestine across the Muslim world, aiming to pressure governments to take a stronger stance against Israeli occupation and aggression.

The declaration also criticised the United Nations Security Council for its inaction and condemned the US for continuously vetoing resolutions aimed at addressing the Gaza crisis. The statement concluded by calling jihad an obligatory duty for all Muslims, echoing the sentiments expressed by Mufti Usmani.

Earlier, speaking at the conference the grand Mufti of Pakistan, Mufti Taqi Usmani called for more than just slogans and conferences regarding the Palestinian cause. He emphasised the need to take concrete actions to support the struggling people of Palestine. He specifically criticised Israel for its attacks on unarmed civilians in the Gaza Strip and urged a boycott of Israeli products.

He called for a complete boycott of Israel and its supporters, declaring jihad to be an obligatory duty for all Muslim governments in the face of Israel’s continued aggression against Palestine. Usmani expressed his discontent with the global response to Israel’s actions, accusing both Israel and the United States of disregarding international law.

Mufti Usmani criticised the United Nations, labelling it a “toy” in the hands of Israel and the US, while also condemning the United States’ unwavering support for Israel. Despite a ceasefire agreement, he noted that bombing in Gaza has continued. He condemned the US Secretary of State’s statement, which suggested that no matter how many Muslims Israel kills, the US would not abandon its support for Israel.

“The Muslim Ummah has failed to provide sufficient support to those fighting to protect the first Qibla,” Mufti Usmani said, underscoring the necessity of jihad. He emphasised that Muslim rulers, despite their financial contributions, have not taken meaningful action. “What is the use of the armies of Muslim countries if they do not engage in jihad?” he asked.

He added that practical, human, and financial support for Palestinians is mandatory for all Muslims. He also reiterated that Pakistan has no connection with Israel and would never recognise the state. Mufti Usmani referenced the stance of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who described Israel as an “illegitimate child” and positioned Pakistan firmly against any ties with the state.

JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman,in his address, urged the Muslim world to unite in solidarity with Palestinians. He stressed the importance of sending a strong message to the world that Muslims stand with their Palestinian brothers, regardless of their country of origin.

He reinforced Mufti Usmani’s call for jihad, claiming it is not only Pakistan’s duty but the responsibility of the entire Islamic world to defend Palestine. He further emphasised that Israel’s historical violence against Prophets and its continued actions in Gaza must be condemned.

“Israel is a state terrorist. Its history is one of murder and destruction,” he said, reaffirming that Palestinian land was unjustly taken in 1948, when Palestinians owned 94 percent of the land.

Maulana also challenged claims that Palestinians gave land to Israelis, urging historical accuracy regarding the territorial occupation. He pointed out that in 1917, Jews only inhabited 2 percent of Palestine, while 98 percent was populated by Muslims. By 1947, Palestinians still controlled the majority of the land.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also questioned Pakistan’s economic policies, criticising the country’s reliance on Western powers, particularly the US. “I curse such an economy that runs at the mercy of the Jews,” he remarked, pointing out the historical lessons of the early days of Islam when the Muslim community prevailed despite economic pressures.

He concluded by criticising the current government’s silence on Palestine, calling it a betrayal of Pakistan’s founding principles. Rehman also announced plans for a million march in Karachi to further express solidarity with the Palestinian cause and demand action from the government.

