Apr 11, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-04-11

Mengal and BNP are supporters of terrorists: PPP

NNI Published April 11, 2025 Updated April 11, 2025 07:19am

QUETTA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders in Balochistan have criticised Balochistan National Party (Mengal) party and Sardar Akhtar Mengal, labelling them as unpatriotic, blackmailers, and supporters of terrorists.

The party leaders held an press conference, including Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, speakers such as Ali Madad Jattak, Sadiq Umrani, Faisal Jamali, Asfandyar Khan, and other leaders.

During the conference, Umrani stated that the leaders from dera union councils frequently bring varying demands, lacking clear objectives. He dismissed Mengal’s critical remarks about the PPP as baseless and pointed out that he engaged in backdoor negotiations with the government.

Umrani claimed that the PPP has always made sacrifices in its democratic struggle and has not backed down despite hardships. He accused Mengal of using women as shields to support terrorists. He further asserted that the PPP has sacrificed for the country’s survival and the stability of democracy, while accusing Mengal of cowardly politics.

Umrani alleged that Mengal received Rs15 billion from President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif while now claiming to advocate for rights.

He noted that Mengal appears flustered due to the fear of arrest under the MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) and revealed that the entrance of BNP leaders to the Shahwani stadium was blocked after plans to plant a 500-kilogram bomb were discovered.

Umrani added that if Mengal’s internal activities were exposed, he would no longer be able to show his face in public.

Jattak referred to Mengal as the “B team” of terrorists, criticizing him for not speaking out for other women in jail and only pursuing a specific agenda. He stated that Mengal is troubled by the development work of the Chief Minister of Balochistan.

Jattak claimed that no PPP minister has ever been caught with a briefcase, emphasizing the party’s commitment to transparent politics. He noted that the PPP supported the BNP in the 2018 elections, which contributed to their success.

Balochistan Minister for Health, Bakht Muhammad Kakar, also took a jab at Mengal, asserting that he supports terrorists like Mahrang. Kakar stated that Mengal shows no respect for women or adherence to democratic principles.

Kakar remarked that Mengal is avoiding arrest and his silence on the arrest of Aziz Talpur reveals his double standards. He emphasized that the PPP has consistently raised its voice against terrorism, which Mengal seems unable to accept.

He urged Mengal to stop his attempts at blackmailing the government, asserting that the government will not yield to pressure.

Umrani concluded by stating that the Chief Minister of Balochistan visited the President to inquire about his health, which is being unjustly politicized. He accused Mengal of failing to condemn the murder of any worker, highlighting his insensitivity.

