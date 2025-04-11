AIRLINK 171.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.1%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-11

Punjab declared ECO’s Tourism Capital For 2027

Itrat Bashir Published 11 Apr, 2025 05:38am

LAHORE: The provincial capital has joined the race to become the ‘Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Capital of Tourism 2027’, a prestigious title that would be a global recognition for both Pakistan and the province of Punjab.

A 25-member high-level delegation from the ECO, comprising 10 member countries, is set to visit Lahore on April 13, where the official announcement for the 2027 selection is expected, disclosed an official on Thursday.

Previously, the city of Sabzevar in Uzbekistan held this title, while Erzurum in Eastern Anatolia, Türkiye, has been chosen for 2025. Lahore has now been added to the list of candidates due to its rich historical, cultural, and tourist heritage.

This visit is taking place on the invitation of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif; the Council of Permanent Representatives of ECO will meet at the Civil Secretariat in Lahore where the final decision regarding the 2027 selection will be made.

The ECO member states include Türkiye, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Each year, the organization designates a city from one of its member countries as the ‘tourism capital’ to promote the region’s cultural and tourist assets on an international platform.

During the visit, the delegation will tour various historic and key locations, such as Mela Chiraghan, Walled City and the Safe Cities Authority. A special luncheon at the Governor House will also be held in their honour.

Commenting on this, Punjab Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb described this opportunity as historic, stating that Lahore’s potential designation as ECO’s tourism capital would significantly promote Pakistan’s cultural and national heritage globally. She also emphasised that the Chief Minister is committed to presenting Lahore’s cultural and civilisation vibrancy to the world.

