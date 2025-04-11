AIRLINK 173.15 Increased By ▲ 15.74 (10%)
Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Published 11 Apr, 2025 05:38am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 129,345 tonnes of cargo comprising 102,540 tonnes of import cargo and 26,805 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hrous, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 102,540 comprised of 57,458 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 24,082 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 21,000 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 26,805 comprised of 76,747 tonnes s of Containerized Cargo, 554 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,052 tonnes of Rice & 2,910 tonnes of Talc Powder.

Approximately, 05 ships namely X-Press Odyssey, Wan Hai 626, MT Sargodha, One Reliability & Kk Marlin berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 07 ships namely, Independent Spirit, Araya Bhum, Hsl Perth, X-Press Odyssey, Feng Hui Hai & Ts Keelung sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them seven ships, APL Mexico City, MSC Laussane-VI, GFS Ranna, Maersk Beaufort, Eva Hong Kong, Bolan and DSI Phoenix are expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 225,801 tonnes, comprising 179,445 tonnes imports cargo and 46,356 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,472 Containers (3,845 TEUs Imports &1,627 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships, Tucapel, Bum Shin, Hafnia Express, PGC Patreas, Al-Qaiyyah and Cumbria carrying Container, Palm oil, Mogas, LPG, LNG and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT,LCT, FOTCO, EVTL, EETL and PIBT are respectively on today Thursday10th April, while two more container ships, MSC Positano and MSC Shina-V due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Friday 11th April, 2025.

