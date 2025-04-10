Hasan Ali appointed vice-captain of Karachi Kings for PSL 10

Star pacer Hasan Ali has been named vice-captain of the Karachi Kings ahead of the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the franchise announced on Thursday.

Hasan, who joined the Kings last season, quickly cemented his place as a key member of the squad. He finished as their leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets.

Karachi Kings’ owner, Salman Iqbal, expressed full confidence in the decision, praising Hasan as someone who truly represents the ethos of the team.

“Hasan Ali embodies the fighting spirit of Karachi Kings. His passion, skill, and dedication make him a natural leader, and we are confident he will thrive in his new role,” said Iqbal.

“Last season, he was our most impactful bowler, and we expect his influence to grow further with this added responsibility. With a united squad, we are determined to bring the PSL trophy back to Karachi,” he added.

The 10th season of the PSL is set to kick off on April 11 with a glittering opening ceremony in Rawalpindi.

The tournament opener will see defending champions Islamabad United face off against two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

PSL 10 will span 37 days, featuring 34 matches across four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The final is scheduled to be held at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium on May 18.