AIRLINK 173.15 Increased By ▲ 15.74 (10%)
BOP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.7%)
CNERGY 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.4%)
CPHL 97.46 Increased By ▲ 4.57 (4.92%)
FCCL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.11%)
FFL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.63%)
FLYNG 28.13 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.26%)
HUBC 138.91 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (3.66%)
HUMNL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.84%)
KOSM 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.97%)
MLCF 62.26 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.27%)
OGDC 214.75 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (2.99%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
PAEL 44.86 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (10%)
PIAHCLA 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.62%)
POWER 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.51%)
PPL 173.87 Increased By ▲ 5.10 (3.02%)
PRL 36.22 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.4%)
PTC 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.48%)
SEARL 95.31 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.37%)
SSGC 39.13 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (10.01%)
SYM 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.64%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.03%)
TPLP 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.9%)
TRG 64.68 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (6.61%)
WAVESAPP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.51%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
YOUW 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
BR100 12,492 Increased By 252.4 (2.06%)
BR30 37,694 Increased By 1300.9 (3.57%)
KSE100 116,189 Increased By 2036.1 (1.78%)
KSE30 35,750 Increased By 549.8 (1.56%)
Apr 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Hasan Ali appointed vice-captain of Karachi Kings for PSL 10

BR Web Desk Published April 10, 2025 Updated April 10, 2025 04:52pm

Star pacer Hasan Ali has been named vice-captain of the Karachi Kings ahead of the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the franchise announced on Thursday.

Hasan, who joined the Kings last season, quickly cemented his place as a key member of the squad. He finished as their leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets.

Karachi Kings’ owner, Salman Iqbal, expressed full confidence in the decision, praising Hasan as someone who truly represents the ethos of the team.

No wins, no interest: Pakistan team’s poor form drains life out of PSL

“Hasan Ali embodies the fighting spirit of Karachi Kings. His passion, skill, and dedication make him a natural leader, and we are confident he will thrive in his new role,” said Iqbal.

“Last season, he was our most impactful bowler, and we expect his influence to grow further with this added responsibility. With a united squad, we are determined to bring the PSL trophy back to Karachi,” he added.

Rawalpindi to host opening ceremony of HBL-PSL-X

The 10th season of the PSL is set to kick off on April 11 with a glittering opening ceremony in Rawalpindi.

The tournament opener will see defending champions Islamabad United face off against two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

PSL 10 will span 37 days, featuring 34 matches across four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The final is scheduled to be held at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium on May 18.

Karachi Kings Hasan Ali PSL 10 HBL PSL 10 PSL X Karachi Kings captain

Comments

200 characters

Hasan Ali appointed vice-captain of Karachi Kings for PSL 10

Bulls return to PSX, KSE-100 gains over 2,000 points

Rupee strengthens against US dollar

World Bank investment arm commits $300mn loan to Pakistan’s Reko Diq mining project

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs328,800 in Pakistan

Oil retreats after sharp rally as US-China trade war escalates

FO laments end of US-Pakistan student exchange program that benefited thousands

Frontier bonds rally on Trump tariff pause, Pakistan adds 3 cents

PM Shehbaz leaves for official visit to Belarus

Asad Rasool appointed CEO of PIA Holding Company Limited

PSL X set to begin on Friday in Rawalpindi

Read more stories