PIA privatisation: Transaction structure recommended to CCOP

ISLAMABAD: The 231st meeting of the Privatisation Commission Board was held on Monday at the Privatisation Commission.

The meeting was chaired by Muhammad Ali, the newly-appointed adviser to the prime minister on Privatisation/ Chairman Privatisation Commission.

The first agenda of the meeting was the approval of the transaction structure for the divestment of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL).

The board recommended to CCoP the transaction structure proposed for the 2nd attempt of PIACL privatisation based on divestment of 51 per cent to 100 per cent share capital of PIACL together with the management control of PIACL.

The final terms and conditions for the transfer and acquisition of equity stake shall be finalised during course of bidding process and set out in the bid documents for approval by CCoP.

The board also discussed the transaction structure options for privatising Roosevelt Hotel Corporation (RHC), New York and decided to have a briefing with the financial adviser before making any decision.

