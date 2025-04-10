Singapore’s Changi named world’s best airport

Singapore’s Changi Airport was named the world’s best airport the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2025, held in Madrid on Wednesday.

This is the thirteenth time in the history of the awards that Singapore Changi Airport has received this accolade. Last year’s winner, Doha’s Hamad International Airport came in second place, followed by Tokyo International Airport.

Mr. Yam Kum Weng, Chief Executive Officer of Changi Airport Group stated, “Changi Airport is honoured to be named by Skytrax as the World’s Best Airport for the 13th time,” he was quoted as saying in a press release issued by Skytrax.

“It is indeed gratifying to receive this recognition, and this certainly encourages us to continue to strive to provide the best travel experience.”

Dubai dropped to 11th place, from last year’s 7th, while Hong Kong, Paris, Rome, Munich and Zurich all made the top 10.

Changi airport boasts a 130 feet waterfall, a sunflower garden, a mirror maze, robots and world-class amenities.

The World’s Top 20 Airports for 2025