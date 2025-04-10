AIRLINK 157.41 Decreased By ▼ -6.97 (-4.24%)
Sports Print 2025-04-10

Rawalpindi to host opening ceremony of HBL-PSL-X

Recorder Report Published 10 Apr, 2025 03:14am

LAHORE: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host its first-ever opening ceremony of the HBL-PSL-X on Friday (April 11). The ceremony will kick off at 7:00pm.

The opening match of the six-team tournament will be played between defending champions Islamabad United and two-time winners Lahore Qalandars on the same day, with the first ball to be bowled at 8:30pm.

The marquee event will be played at four venues – Karachi’s National Bank Stadium, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Multan Cricket Stadium and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The final of the event is scheduled to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium on 18th May.

The opening ceremony at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will feature an array of exciting performances from renowned Sufi music artist Abida Parveen along with cultural act from Ali Zafar and a contemporary performance by Young Stunners.

In addition, the singers of the HBL-PSL-X anthem song Abrar ul Haq, Ali Zafar, Natasha Baig and Talha Anjum will also perform in the opening ceremony. Fans will also be treated to a spectacular firework display during the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

