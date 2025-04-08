Shehbaz, Nawaz to visit Belarus on 9th

LAHORE: Doctors of Sharif Medical Complex declared the health of former PM and PML-N President Mian Nawaz Sharif as satisfactory.

A medical team comprising doctors of Sharif Medical Hospital conducted a routine medical check-up of Nawaz Sharif in Lahore and after the medical check-up declared his health satisfactory.

Soon after completing the necessary procedure, Nawaz Sharif left the hospital for Jati Umrah residence.

Meanwhile, the schedule of Nawaz Sharif’s departure for London was changed. Prior to his visit to London, Nawaz Sharif will also visit Belarus, sources said. The sources claimed that Nawaz Sharif will arrive in Belarus along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on April 9.

It may be noted that the President of Belarus had extended a special invitation to Nawaz Sharif to visit Belarus. Nawaz Sharif accepted the invitation and now will depart with the prime minister on an official visit to Belarus.

After the conclusion of his visit to Belarus, Nawaz Sharif will leave for London on April 10.

