AIRLINK 165.36 Decreased By ▼ -10.19 (-5.8%)
BOP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.63%)
CNERGY 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.55%)
FCCL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.35%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.62%)
FLYNG 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.04%)
HUBC 135.28 Decreased By ▼ -7.04 (-4.95%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.63%)
KOSM 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.29%)
MLCF 59.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.83%)
OGDC 213.07 Decreased By ▼ -13.70 (-6.04%)
PACE 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.24%)
PAEL 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-6.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.16%)
POWER 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
PPL 174.79 Decreased By ▼ -11.13 (-5.99%)
PRL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-7.53%)
PTC 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-5.61%)
SEARL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.54 (-6.52%)
SSGC 36.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-6.23%)
SYM 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.61%)
TELE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-7.89%)
TPLP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-7.43%)
TRG 60.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-7.68%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-6.29%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.19%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.12%)
BR100 12,314 Decreased By -512.5 (-4%)
BR30 36,508 Decreased By -2353.5 (-6.06%)
KSE100 114,909 Decreased By -3882.2 (-3.27%)
KSE30 35,541 Decreased By -1237.5 (-3.36%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-08

Shehbaz, Nawaz to visit Belarus on 9th

Recorder Report Published April 8, 2025 Updated April 8, 2025 06:46am

LAHORE: Doctors of Sharif Medical Complex declared the health of former PM and PML-N President Mian Nawaz Sharif as satisfactory.

A medical team comprising doctors of Sharif Medical Hospital conducted a routine medical check-up of Nawaz Sharif in Lahore and after the medical check-up declared his health satisfactory.

Soon after completing the necessary procedure, Nawaz Sharif left the hospital for Jati Umrah residence.

Meanwhile, the schedule of Nawaz Sharif’s departure for London was changed. Prior to his visit to London, Nawaz Sharif will also visit Belarus, sources said. The sources claimed that Nawaz Sharif will arrive in Belarus along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on April 9.

It may be noted that the President of Belarus had extended a special invitation to Nawaz Sharif to visit Belarus. Nawaz Sharif accepted the invitation and now will depart with the prime minister on an official visit to Belarus.

After the conclusion of his visit to Belarus, Nawaz Sharif will leave for London on April 10.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Belarus PM Shehbaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

Shehbaz, Nawaz to visit Belarus on 9th

Rs23bn TSG allowed for immunisation drive

PM outlines plan to reform maritime sector

Expanding OMC network in Balochistan: stepped-up action ordered

Electricity tariff cut: APTMA seeks clarification

ECO SG due today

Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum begins today

Poor performance of 3 Discos earns PD’s ire

Foreign assets immune from taxes: ATIR

SHC suspends IRSA’s water availability certificate

March OMC sales up 5pc on price cuts MoM

Read more stories