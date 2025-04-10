AIRLINK 170.50 Increased By ▲ 13.09 (8.32%)
Russian drone attack injures 12 in two Ukrainian cities, officials say

Reuters Published 10 Apr, 2025 11:07am

KYIV: Russian drones attacked the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the southern city of Mykolaiv overnight, injuring at least 12 people, authorities said on Thursday.

Two women were injured in the capital where drones also sparked a fire at a storage facility and damaged residential buildings, Kyiv city military administration said.

Authorities recorded 30 drones in the airspace over the capital, 16 of which were destroyed and the rest either left the airspace or were “lost”.

Russian drones attack three Ukrainian cities, injuring at least 22

The overnight attack also injured 10 people in the southern city of Mykolaiv, its regional governor Vitalii Kim said.

The Russian assault also damaged nine apartment buildings, 30 garages and an administrative building, he added.

Russia denies targeting civilians but thousands have been killed and injured in its invasion of Ukraine.

