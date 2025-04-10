Govt urged to shift focus from loans to empowering businesses

HYDERABAD: Former Senator, ex-Federal Minister, and Chairman of ACM Group of Companies, Talha Mahmood emphasised that the government must shift its focus from seeking loans from international institutions like the IMF to empowering local businesses and industrialists.

Speaking at the Secretariat of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry, Mahmood stated that if the government facilitates and supports the business community effectively, they can generate far more revenue than the funds acquired through foreign loans.

He likened Pakistan to a robust and thriving tree, cautioning that cutting its branches symbolising neglecting the business sector would never lead to sustainable development. “We all have a role to play in the progress of our nation,” he said.

Highlighting his own tenure as a Senator and federal minister, Mahmood noted that he had always prioritised the needs of the business community and worked tirelessly to create new opportunities. He never supported any anti-business policies, and strongly criticised the government’s misaligned priorities and lack of consistent policymaking that fails to include the perspective of traders.

Talha Mahmood expressed optimism about the upcoming national budget, saying that the business community holds high hopes and anticipates economic stability and an improved business environment in the near future—developments that would undoubtedly strengthen Pakistan’s economy.

Earlier, Acting President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, Ahmed Idrees Chohan warmly welcomed the officials of ACM Group of Companies. He praised the leadership of Talha Mahmood, under which ACM has set new benchmarks of innovation and quality, particularly in sectors such as battery manufacturing, auto parts, and agricultural machinery.

Chohan added that ACM’s investments in Hyderabad would not only create new employment opportunities but also stimulate local enterprise, eventually contributing to the formation of a new economic network. This collaboration, he said, will shine a global spotlight on Pakistan’s industrial potential.

