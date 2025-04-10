KE extends ‘EPIC 2025’ deadline till 18th

KARACHI: Following the overwhelming response received from innovators across Pakistan, K-Electric has announced an extension of the submission deadline for the Energy Progress & Innovation Challenge (EPIC) 2025. The new deadline for submissions is now April 18th, 2025.

This extension provides additional opportunities for pioneering individuals and groups to finalize and submit transformative solutions designed to accelerate innovation and drive localization within Pakistan’s energy sector.

Since its launch in March 2025, EPIC has successfully positioned itself as a leading platform, fostering collaboration among entrepreneurs, academia, researchers, and think tanks dedicated to developing groundbreaking innovations for the energy industry.

The response has been remarkable, with more than 100 local and international entities including research institutes, organizations and academia demonstrating their keen interest through extensive engagement sessions facilitated by K-Electric.

Moonis Alvi, CEO of K-Electric has said that KE envision EPIC 2025 as a catalyst for revolutionary advancements in Pakistan’s energy ecosystem. “We strongly believe in the innovative spirit of our nation’s brightest minds and their capacity to redefine the future of energy. We eagerly anticipate groundbreaking ideas that will set new benchmarks for sustainable energy solutions and position Pakistan at the forefront of global energy innovation”, he added.

While sharing thoughts on the enthusiastic response for EPIC, Sadia Dada, Chief Distribution & Marcomms Officer at K-Electric, said that the response to EPIC 2025 has been truly encouraging. It’s a testament to the depth of talent and innovation present across Pakistan. “By extending the deadline, we’re giving more individuals and institutions the opportunity to further develop ideas that could make a lasting impact on our energy landscape. At K-Electric, we are committed to supporting innovation that drives meaningful progress for the sector and the communities we serve”, she said.

Innovators may address K-Electric’s predefined challenge statements or propose their own transformational ideas. The challenge provides these innovators with an opportunity to present their ideas to industry experts and will receive mentoring sessions to help them enhance the feasibility and scalability of their proposals. Additionally, the top 3 finalists will also receive cash prizes worth over PKR 3 million, and potential B2B contract with KE to implement the selected projects.