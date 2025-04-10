AIRLINK 157.41 Decreased By ▼ -6.97 (-4.24%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
CPHL 92.89 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.26%)
FCCL 46.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.47%)
HUBC 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.73%)
HUMNL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.77%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.92%)
MLCF 60.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
OGDC 208.52 Decreased By ▼ -6.37 (-2.96%)
PACE 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
PAEL 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.9%)
PIAHCLA 18.80 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.98%)
PIBTL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
POWER 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
PPL 168.77 Decreased By ▼ -5.45 (-3.13%)
PRL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.44%)
PTC 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
SEARL 93.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.04%)
SSGC 35.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.84%)
SYM 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.01%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.63%)
TRG 60.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.01%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,239 Decreased By -154.2 (-1.24%)
BR30 36,393 Decreased By -714.3 (-1.92%)
KSE100 114,153 Decreased By -1379.3 (-1.19%)
KSE30 35,200 Decreased By -461.3 (-1.29%)
Apr 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-10

KE extends ‘EPIC 2025’ deadline till 18th

Recorder Report Published 10 Apr, 2025 03:14am

KARACHI: Following the overwhelming response received from innovators across Pakistan, K-Electric has announced an extension of the submission deadline for the Energy Progress & Innovation Challenge (EPIC) 2025. The new deadline for submissions is now April 18th, 2025.

This extension provides additional opportunities for pioneering individuals and groups to finalize and submit transformative solutions designed to accelerate innovation and drive localization within Pakistan’s energy sector.

Since its launch in March 2025, EPIC has successfully positioned itself as a leading platform, fostering collaboration among entrepreneurs, academia, researchers, and think tanks dedicated to developing groundbreaking innovations for the energy industry.

The response has been remarkable, with more than 100 local and international entities including research institutes, organizations and academia demonstrating their keen interest through extensive engagement sessions facilitated by K-Electric.

Moonis Alvi, CEO of K-Electric has said that KE envision EPIC 2025 as a catalyst for revolutionary advancements in Pakistan’s energy ecosystem. “We strongly believe in the innovative spirit of our nation’s brightest minds and their capacity to redefine the future of energy. We eagerly anticipate groundbreaking ideas that will set new benchmarks for sustainable energy solutions and position Pakistan at the forefront of global energy innovation”, he added.

While sharing thoughts on the enthusiastic response for EPIC, Sadia Dada, Chief Distribution & Marcomms Officer at K-Electric, said that the response to EPIC 2025 has been truly encouraging. It’s a testament to the depth of talent and innovation present across Pakistan. “By extending the deadline, we’re giving more individuals and institutions the opportunity to further develop ideas that could make a lasting impact on our energy landscape. At K-Electric, we are committed to supporting innovation that drives meaningful progress for the sector and the communities we serve”, she said.

Innovators may address K-Electric’s predefined challenge statements or propose their own transformational ideas. The challenge provides these innovators with an opportunity to present their ideas to industry experts and will receive mentoring sessions to help them enhance the feasibility and scalability of their proposals. Additionally, the top 3 finalists will also receive cash prizes worth over PKR 3 million, and potential B2B contract with KE to implement the selected projects.

KE Pakistan’s energy sector EPIC 2025

Comments

200 characters

KE extends ‘EPIC 2025’ deadline till 18th

PM sending team to US to deal with tariff woes

Aurangzeb to address KE’s pending issues today

Agreed with IMF for RSF: MoF urges ministries to implement taxation measures

ECC hints at deregulating sugar sector

Securing critical minerals: Trump underscores significance: US official

Meyer appreciates improving investment climate

Outlook tied to reform success: ADB cuts growth forecast to 2.5pc

CCoSOEs clears proposal to execute FD-PSPC SPA

Take-or-pay basis : Nepra grants provisional tariff to Kapco

Kazakhstan ready to participate in TAPI project: envoy

Read more stories