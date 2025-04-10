KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 09, 2025) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 114,153.16 High: 115,092.12 Low: 112,891.49 Net Change: 1379.27 Volume (000): 267,598 Value (000): 20,638,902 Makt Cap (000) 3,473,364,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,204.78 NET CH (-) 141.68 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,425.05 NET CH (-) 59.5 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 31,968.41 NET CH (-) 319.83 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,944.68 NET CH (-) 349.17 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,742.76 NET CH (-) 180.34 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,617.70 NET CH (-) 124.92 ==================================== As on: 09-April-2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025