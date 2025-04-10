KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 09, 2025) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 114,153.16
High: 115,092.12
Low: 112,891.49
Net Change: 1379.27
Volume (000): 267,598
Value (000): 20,638,902
Makt Cap (000) 3,473,364,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,204.78
NET CH (-) 141.68
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,425.05
NET CH (-) 59.5
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 31,968.41
NET CH (-) 319.83
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,944.68
NET CH (-) 349.17
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,742.76
NET CH (-) 180.34
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,617.70
NET CH (-) 124.92
====================================
As on: 09-April-2025
====================================
