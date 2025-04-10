AIRLINK 157.41 Decreased By ▼ -6.97 (-4.24%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-10

15pc MNAs attended all sittings, 12pc none: FAFEEN

Naveed Siddiqui Published 10 Apr, 2025 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: As many as 47 (15 per cent) Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) attended all sittings, whereas, 36 (12 per cent) did not attend any sitting during the 14th session of the National Assembly that spanned over eight sittings between March 11 and 21, 2025.

The prime minister did not attend any sitting while the Leader of the Opposition attended three sittings (38 per cent).

The second sitting had the highest number of MNAs (206 or 66 per cent of current membership) present during the session. The seventh sitting had the lowest number of MNAs (130 or 42 per cent) present, Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) stated this in a report released on Wednesday.

Over 264 (85 per cent) MNAs skipped at least one sitting during the session; as many as 87 (33 per cent of 264) MNAs submitted applications for leave of absence during the session. Furthermore, around 177 (67 per cent of 264) MNAs skipped the House proceedings without any formal leave application in advance. Among the cabinet members, three federal ministers and three state ministers recorded the highest attendance, each attending seven sittings.

Female members consistently recorded higher attendance than their male counterparts during the reporting session. The highest attendance was noted during the second sitting, with 206 members present — 66 per cent of the current membership. Despite high attendance, the sitting did not take up most of its scheduled business. The FAFEN report reads that lawmakers highlighted the issue of ministerial absence during the sitting.

An analysis of the attendance and the leaves applications read during the proceedings shows that 264 members — 85 per cent of the current strength — missed at least one sitting during the current session. However, only 89 (28 per cent of these 264) submitted an application seeking leave from the House for their absence. As many as 177 members (57 per cent of those skipping at least one sitting) remained absent without submitting any application during

The majority of lawmakers from the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUIP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) attended more than half of the sittings. Other parties with only one member, including the sole lawmakers from the National Party (NP) and Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWMP), attended all sittings. The sole lawmaker of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) attended more than half of the sittings. In contrast, the sole lawmakers from the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Zia (PML-Z) each attended less than half of the sittings.

Among the 29 federal ministers who were expected to be present during the Question Hour to respond to queries related to their ministries, only 11 (38 per cent) were marked present during the sittings where their presence was required.

Eight ministers (28 per cent) did not attend any of these sittings.

The remaining 10 (34 per cent) attended at least one sitting where they were expected to be present. In their absence, another cabinet colleague or relevant Parliamentary Secretary responded to the questions on their behalf.

Lawmakers expressed concern over the repeated absence of relevant ministers from multiple sittings. The deputy speaker also made an observation and expressed displeasure over the continued absence of ministers during Question Hour, subsequently adjourning the house after 10 minutes.

