UK, India meet to accelerate trade deal talks

AFP Published 09 Apr, 2025 06:05pm

LONDON: Britain and India meet on Wednesday to help secure a post-Brexit free trade deal, as UK finance minister Rachel Reeves urged an acceleration of trade agreements worldwide amid US tariffs.

The UK has sought to bolster trade ties across the world since it left the European Union, and that need has only strengthened since US President’s Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs have increased economic uncertainty.

“In a changing world, this government is accelerating trade deals with the rest of the world to back British business and provide the security working people deserve,” Reeves said in a statement ahead of the meeting with her Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman.

The UK and India are the sixth and fifth largest global economies respectively, with a trade relationship worth £41 billion ($53 billion) and investment supporting more than 600,000 jobs across both countries.

India, US making progress towards trade deal, officials sa

“We will be covering the topics of growth and global issues, as well as how we can unleash potential across various sectors and defence to create jobs, investment and trade opportunities,” Reeves said.

In previous talks, India has pushed for more UK work and study visas for its citizens in exchange for lowering tariffs on British imports such as whisky.

Britain has secured several trade deals after exiting the EU, including with Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

But a much sought-after trade deal with the United States remains out of grasp, despite “rapid progress” being made according to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Britain also joined the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership in December.

The CPTPP alliance comprises fellow G7 members Canada and Japan, plus long-standing allies Australia and New Zealand, alongside Brunei, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

