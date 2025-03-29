AIRLINK 173.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.26%)
BOP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
CNERGY 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.25%)
FCCL 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
HUBC 146.32 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.64%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.44%)
KOSM 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
MLCF 59.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.27%)
OGDC 232.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.36%)
PAEL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
PIAHCLA 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
PPL 191.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PRL 36.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
PTC 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.4%)
SEARL 98.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.53%)
SYM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TRG 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.34%)
WAVESAPP 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,644 Increased By 35.1 (0.28%)
BR30 39,387 Increased By 124.3 (0.32%)
KSE100 117,807 Increased By 34.4 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,347 Increased By 50.4 (0.14%)
Mar 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India, US making progress towards trade deal, officials say

Reuters Published 29 Mar, 2025 07:33pm

NEW DELHI: Indian and U.S. officials made progress towards a bilateral trade agreement during several days of talks in New Delhi, they said on Saturday.

The negotiations, led by officials from India’s commerce ministry and a U.S. trade delegation headed by Brendan Lynch, assistant U.S. trade representative for South and Central Asia, were held from March 26-29.

The talks come as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to impose reciprocal tariffs on multiple trading partners from April 2, with India hoping for an exemption amid the bilateral talks. Both countries aim to sign the first tranche of a bilateral trade deal by the fall this year.

“The successful conclusion of the discussions reflects progress in efforts to expand India-U.S. bilateral trade and investment relations to promote prosperity, security and innovation in both countries,” a joint statement said.

India to scrap digital ad tax, easing US concerns

Last month, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington, India pledged to boost purchases of U.S. energy products and defence equipment, and the two sides agreed to aim for a deal targeting bilateral trade of $500 billion by 2030.

Trump has called India a “tariff king”, with the U.S. seeking India to reduce tariffs on products ranging from agricultural goods and alcoholic beverages to automobiles, and greater market access for U.S. companies.

Piyush Goyal, India’s trade minister, visited Washington earlier this month for talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Sector-specific expert engagements for the bilateral trade agreement will begin virtually in the coming weeks, followed by an in-person negotiating round, the joint statement said.

The U.S. currently has a $45.6 billion trade deficit with India. While the U.S. trade-weighted average tariff rate stands at about 2.2%, India’s average tariff is significantly higher at 12%, according to World Trade Organization data.

Donald Trump Narendra Modi India United States

Comments

200 characters

India, US making progress towards trade deal, officials say

BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal unhurt in blast near Quetta rally

IMF’s RSF: Pakistan to get $1.3bn in tranches

Massive fire continues to rage near oil refinery in Karachi’s Korangi area

No anti-terror decisions without provincial consultation: Naqvi

Eid-ul-Fitr confirmed for Sunday in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Govt plans to lower power costs to boost manufacturing: Aurangzeb

Fatemi spotlights plight of under-occupation Kashmiris, Palestinians during meeting with UN chief

PM Shehbaz reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen bilateral ties with Oman

India in no position to champion minority rights: FO

Pakistan Airports Authority’s high-rise headquarters approved for Islamabad

Read more stories