AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-09

PTI assails govt following ‘arrest’ of IK sisters

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: The embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday assailed the government for what it dubbed a “fascist crackdown” following the arrest of ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s sisters and key party leaders from the premises of Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Speaking to the press, PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan, Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja, and opposition leaders in National Assembly and Senate, Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz, condemned the arrests in the strongest terms, which they say violate court orders allowing Khan’s family and party officials to visit him in the jail.

The PTI leaders claimed that the arrest of Khan’s sisters is clear evidence that democracy no longer exists in the country. They accused the government of using these tactics to extend its “illegitimate” rule.

“According to court orders, Imran Khan’s family is entitled to visit him every Tuesday, and party leaders are allowed access on Thursdays. But the law of the jungle prevails,” lamented Gohar. “Instead of allowing Imran’s sisters to meet their brother, they were arrested.”

Khan’s sisters were detained outside a wedding hall just a stone’s throw from the Adiala Jail. Police demanded the sisters go home, but they stood firm, insisting they would not leave without meeting their brother.

Meanwhile, a large number of PTI supporters flooded Rawalpindi, chanting anti-government slogans.

However, Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja, visibly perturbed, called for a little of the courage displayed by Khan’s sisters from the party leadership. “What’s happening to Imran Khan’s family is unacceptable. We should all take a leaf out of their book,” he maintained.

When asked about any potential behind-the-scenes negotiations with the establishment, Raja dismissed the notion. “We don’t need anyone’s help to bring Khan out of jail,” he insisted. “He’ll be freed by the people, as he is innocent and has been politically targeted.”

When asked about the internal divisions within PTI after recent controversial comments from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Raja played down the speculation of infighting, stating that any tensions have been “amicably resolved”. To another question, he said that both Gandapur and Taimur Jhagra should work together to strengthen the party.

Opposition leader Omar Ayub took a hard swing at the government, accusing it of trampling on the constitution. “We’ve been waiting outside Adiala Jail for the last three months, and despite court orders, they refuse to allow us any access to Imran Khan.”

He also criticised the government’s treatment of Khan, pointing out that for the past three months, Imran Khan has been denied any contact with his sons. “This is no longer about politics, it’s about basic human rights,” he lamented.

Till filing of this report, Khan’s sisters remained resolute, refusing to quietly go home as the police demanded. They stood their ground, making it clear that leaving without even a glimpse of their brother in jail was simply out of the question.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Federal Government PTI Imran Khan PTI leaders Adiala jail Imran Khan’s sisters

Comments

200 characters

PTI assails govt following ‘arrest’ of IK sisters

CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with KSA

Primary focus minerals and ties: US official

Gencos BoDs, Gepco chief: PD to make new appointments with CCoSOEs’ nod

Flood rehabilitation: World Bank may approve $150m more for Sindh govt

LED products: Levy of 20pc RD proposed

PM welcomes $2bn Maersk investment

White crystalline sugar: FBR fixes minimum ex-mill value wef April 1

KE suggests Rs6.62 negative adjustment for Feb

May 9 riots: SC asks ATC to decide cases within 4 months

Read more stories