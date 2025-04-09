PTI assails govt following ‘arrest’ of IK sisters

ISLAMABAD: The embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday assailed the government for what it dubbed a “fascist crackdown” following the arrest of ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s sisters and key party leaders from the premises of Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Speaking to the press, PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan, Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja, and opposition leaders in National Assembly and Senate, Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz, condemned the arrests in the strongest terms, which they say violate court orders allowing Khan’s family and party officials to visit him in the jail.

The PTI leaders claimed that the arrest of Khan’s sisters is clear evidence that democracy no longer exists in the country. They accused the government of using these tactics to extend its “illegitimate” rule.

“According to court orders, Imran Khan’s family is entitled to visit him every Tuesday, and party leaders are allowed access on Thursdays. But the law of the jungle prevails,” lamented Gohar. “Instead of allowing Imran’s sisters to meet their brother, they were arrested.”

Khan’s sisters were detained outside a wedding hall just a stone’s throw from the Adiala Jail. Police demanded the sisters go home, but they stood firm, insisting they would not leave without meeting their brother.

Meanwhile, a large number of PTI supporters flooded Rawalpindi, chanting anti-government slogans.

However, Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja, visibly perturbed, called for a little of the courage displayed by Khan’s sisters from the party leadership. “What’s happening to Imran Khan’s family is unacceptable. We should all take a leaf out of their book,” he maintained.

When asked about any potential behind-the-scenes negotiations with the establishment, Raja dismissed the notion. “We don’t need anyone’s help to bring Khan out of jail,” he insisted. “He’ll be freed by the people, as he is innocent and has been politically targeted.”

When asked about the internal divisions within PTI after recent controversial comments from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Raja played down the speculation of infighting, stating that any tensions have been “amicably resolved”. To another question, he said that both Gandapur and Taimur Jhagra should work together to strengthen the party.

Opposition leader Omar Ayub took a hard swing at the government, accusing it of trampling on the constitution. “We’ve been waiting outside Adiala Jail for the last three months, and despite court orders, they refuse to allow us any access to Imran Khan.”

He also criticised the government’s treatment of Khan, pointing out that for the past three months, Imran Khan has been denied any contact with his sons. “This is no longer about politics, it’s about basic human rights,” he lamented.

Till filing of this report, Khan’s sisters remained resolute, refusing to quietly go home as the police demanded. They stood their ground, making it clear that leaving without even a glimpse of their brother in jail was simply out of the question.

