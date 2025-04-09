AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-09

Health ministry seeks IT ministry’s support to digitalising health system

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations has sought Ministry of Information Technology’s support to reshape the national healthcare system by digitalising the countrywide health system.

The request was formally extended by the Federal Health Minister for National Health Services and Regulations Mustafa Kamal during a meeting with the Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) Shaza Fatima Khawaja during her visit to the Health Ministry, here on Tuesday.

During the meeting both the ministers discussed avenues of cooperation in leveraging information technology to strengthen healthcare delivery across Pakistan.

Minister Kamal expressed concern over the burden on major hospitals, pointing out that “70 percent of patients visiting large hospitals should ideally be treated at primary healthcare centers. The absence of basic health units forces people to seek care at tertiary facilities, increasing patient load and stretching resources.”

During the meeting, both ministers held detailed discussions on integrating IT solutions to improve healthcare access and efficiency.

Emphasising the importance of technology-driven solutions, Minister Kamal stated, “Given Pakistan’s growing population and the limited availability of basic health infrastructure, telemedicine has become an essential solution.”

He highlighted that telemedicine is a vital tool in bringing healthcare services to people’s doorsteps, especially in underserved and remote areas.

“Through modern technology, patients can consult expert doctors from the comfort of their homes,” he said.

He also stressed the urgent need for a universal medical record system in Pakistan. “We are introducing a ‘One Patient, One ID’ system, under which each patient will have a unique Medical Record (MR) number,” he announced. “This initiative will enable healthcare providers across the country to access a patient’s medical history anytime, anywhere.”

Federal Minister for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja affirmed her ministry’s full support in this effort.

“The Ministry of IT is committed to facilitating the integration of digital technologies in healthcare to improve service delivery and accessibility,” she said.

The meeting concluded with a shared vision to harness digital innovation to bridge healthcare gaps and ensure that no citizen is left behind when it comes to receiving quality medical care.

IT health system

