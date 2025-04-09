AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-09

New customs values on import of dates fixed

Sohail Sarfraz Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has fixed new customs values on the import of dates from Iran, lraq, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In this regard the directorate issued Valuation Ruling No. 1993 of 2025.

The new customs values would be applicable to different varieties of dates including Irani Muzafati, Labbi, Piarom, Ajwa, and Amber, originating from Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other countries.

The reduction of 7% shall be admissible if dates are imported through land routes, with actual land freight charges to be added accordingly.

The revised ruling, issued under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969, superseded the earlier Valuation Ruling No. 1949/2025 dated January 7, 2025.

The meetings with stakeholders were held on March 20, 2025, to deliberate on concerns about high customs values for imported dates. Importers argued that existing customs values were above actual market prices, prompting authorities to review and reassess the valuation criteria.

Customs officials conducted a detailed analysis over 90 days, examining import clearance data, conducting market surveys, and applying multiple valuation methods under the Customs Act. The revised customs values were determined after adjusting for freight, profits, and other associated costs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

customs Customs values Customs Valuation import of dates

Comments

200 characters

New customs values on import of dates fixed

CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with KSA

Primary focus minerals and ties: US official

Gencos BoDs, Gepco chief: PD to make new appointments with CCoSOEs’ nod

Flood rehabilitation: World Bank may approve $150m more for Sindh govt

LED products: Levy of 20pc RD proposed

PM welcomes $2bn Maersk investment

White crystalline sugar: FBR fixes minimum ex-mill value wef April 1

KE suggests Rs6.62 negative adjustment for Feb

May 9 riots: SC asks ATC to decide cases within 4 months

Read more stories