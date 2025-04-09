New customs values on import of dates fixed

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has fixed new customs values on the import of dates from Iran, lraq, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In this regard the directorate issued Valuation Ruling No. 1993 of 2025.

The new customs values would be applicable to different varieties of dates including Irani Muzafati, Labbi, Piarom, Ajwa, and Amber, originating from Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other countries.

The reduction of 7% shall be admissible if dates are imported through land routes, with actual land freight charges to be added accordingly.

The revised ruling, issued under Section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969, superseded the earlier Valuation Ruling No. 1949/2025 dated January 7, 2025.

The meetings with stakeholders were held on March 20, 2025, to deliberate on concerns about high customs values for imported dates. Importers argued that existing customs values were above actual market prices, prompting authorities to review and reassess the valuation criteria.

Customs officials conducted a detailed analysis over 90 days, examining import clearance data, conducting market surveys, and applying multiple valuation methods under the Customs Act. The revised customs values were determined after adjusting for freight, profits, and other associated costs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025