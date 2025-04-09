AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-09

Nawaz, CM meet Changpeng Zhao

Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif met with Changpeng Zhao, the former CEO and founder of global crypto currency exchange Binance on Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and CEO of Pakistan Crypto Council Bilal Bin Saqib were also present.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz warmly welcomed Zhao’s appointment as strategic advisor to the Pakistan Crypto Council, calling it a significant step toward establishing Pakistan as a regional hub for Web 3.0 and digital finance.

In the meeting discussions held on expanding the country’s digital economy and adopting innovative technologies for national progress.

Zhao praised Nawaz Sharif’s vision for promoting emerging technologies and expressed admiration for his efforts during his tenure as prime minister.

The two sides agreed on empowering the youth through digital asset training and future technologies. Zhao also highlighted the potential of block chain technology and global entrepreneurship in Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, Nawaz Sharif said, “Meeting visionary individuals like Zhao opens new pathways for development and opportunity. Pakistan is ready to be a partner in innovative transformation and must embrace fast-evolving technologies of the modern era.”

The CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “We are imparting training to our youth with IT skills to prepare them for the global digital marketplace. Punjab is fully committed to adopting future technologies, with a special focus on knowledge-based innovation and enterprise.”

Zhao thanked Nawaz Sharif for his warm hospitality and praised the talent of Pakistani youth in the digital sciences.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif also visited the Punjab Civil Secretariat, where he was given a detailed briefing by the Walled City Authority. He was informed about 12 heritage restoration projects in Lahore. Nawaz Sharif directed the complete restoration of historical buildings and ordered the removal of encroachments from key heritage sites.

