AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-09

China, HK stocks rebound with regional markets

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks regained some ground on Tuesday, steadying in the wake of stronger regional markets and government-led support after a brutal selloff triggered by concerns over trade tariffs.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index climbed 1.7% and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.6% at the close, after both slid more than 7% on Monday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.5% after slumping 13.2% in the previous session, its steepest decline since the 1997 Asian financial crisis. The Hang Seng Tech Index added 3.8%, after plummeting 17% on Monday.

Beijing has publicly stepped up efforts to stabilise the market after US President Donald Trump imposed a 34% tariff on China last week, while China responded with 34% levies on US imports.

Sovereign fund Central Huijin Investment, dubbed the “national team”, said it has bought China-listed shares via exchange-traded funds and will continue to increase holdings to “safeguard the smooth operation of the capital market.”

ETFs known to be favoured by Huijin, including Harvest CSI 300 ETF, ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF and E Fund SSE 50 ETF, all saw trading volumes surge after spiking to their highest in a year on Monday.

Several Chinese state holding companies have followed suit and vowed on Tuesday to increase share investments, while a slew of listed companies announced share buy-backs to support prices.

China’s financial regulator also plans to raise the upper limits for insurance funds’ investment in the stock market, as part of action taken to increase support for capital markets.

HK stocks

Comments

200 characters

China, HK stocks rebound with regional markets

CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with KSA

Primary focus minerals and ties: US official

Gencos BoDs, Gepco chief: PD to make new appointments with CCoSOEs’ nod

Flood rehabilitation: World Bank may approve $150m more for Sindh govt

LED products: Levy of 20pc RD proposed

PM welcomes $2bn Maersk investment

White crystalline sugar: FBR fixes minimum ex-mill value wef April 1

KE suggests Rs6.62 negative adjustment for Feb

May 9 riots: SC asks ATC to decide cases within 4 months

Read more stories