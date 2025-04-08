AIRLINK 167.08 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.04%)
BOP 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.44%)
CNERGY 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (8.68%)
FCCL 47.20 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.4%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.25%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.42%)
HUMNL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.48%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 61.55 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (3.57%)
OGDC 216.80 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (1.75%)
PACE 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.77%)
PAEL 42.32 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.74%)
PIAHCLA 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.93%)
PIBTL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.33%)
POWER 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.8%)
PPL 177.70 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (1.66%)
PRL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.92%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SEARL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.4%)
SSGC 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.41%)
SYM 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.34%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
TPLP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
TRG 62.44 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (2.48%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.13%)
YOUW 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 12,389 Increased By 75.8 (0.62%)
BR30 36,943 Increased By 435.3 (1.19%)
KSE100 115,561 Increased By 651.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 35,655 Increased By 113.3 (0.32%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO chief says China military expansion ‘staggering’

AFP Published 08 Apr, 2025 01:12pm

TOKYO: China’s expansion of its armed forces is “staggering”, NATO’s chief said on a visit to Japan beginning Tuesday aimed at “projecting” the alliance’s power in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Let us not be naive about China,” secretary general Mark Rutte told the Japan Times.

“The build-up of their armed forces and investments in their defence industry, and in their defence capabilities, is staggering,” Rutte said in the interview published on Monday.

US President Donald Trump is pressuring other members of the mainly European NATO alliance to increase their military spending.

At the same time Trump wants Asia-Pacific allies to beef up their militaries to help confront China and contain North Korea.

Four US soldiers died in Lithuania, says NATO’s Rutte

“More and more the US wants NATO to be more involved (in the region). Not in an Article 5 sense, but in a sense of projecting power, having each other’s back within NATO,” Rutte said.

NATO’s Article 5 provides that if a member nation is attacked, all others will consider this an attack on all and will take action accordingly.

Rutte was due to visit the Yokosuka naval base on Tuesday and meet senior Japanese officials including, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

NATO has moved to boost ties with Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand – the so-called IP4 – in recent years, with their leaders attending NATO summits.

Rutte told the Japan Times last week that NATO wanted to take this partnership to the next level by stepping up information-sharing and defence-industrial cooperation.

“We have to move beyond… joint declarations… let’s make it practical,” said the Dutchman, who became NATO chief last October.

Japan has increased military cooperation with countries in Europe and last November Tokyo and the European Union announced a new security and defence partnership.

Donald Trump China south korea Japan NATO Mark Rutte Asia Pacific region China military expansion

Comments

200 characters

NATO chief says China military expansion ‘staggering’

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 gains over 1,300 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan’s resource corridor poised to reshape global supply chain: Dar

Pakistani fintech Haball secures $52mn funding to grow Islamic finance business, plans Middle East foray

Aurangzeb meets ECO Secretary General to boost regional cooperation

IGI Investments withdraws PAI to acquire 40.63% stake in Mitchell’s Fruit Farms

China vows to ‘fight to the end’ as Trump tariff war rages

NRL discovers copper-gold mineralization in Chagai

Mari Energies announces 4th discovery of hydrcarbons at Spinwam-1 well

Oil prices climb 1% after heavy US tariff-driven selloff

Read more stories