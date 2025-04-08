AIRLINK 167.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.02%)
Sports

Leicester’s 15-year-old debutant Monga wears blank shirt over gambling sponsor rule

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2025 11:55am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Leicester City’s Jeremy Monga, who became the second-youngest Premier League player when he made his senior debut in Monday’s 3-0 loss to Newcastle United, had to wear a blank shirt because it is sponsored by an online cryptocurrency gaming platform.

Britain’s Gambling Act 2005, which underwent a review in 2020, prohibits players under 18 from wearing kits displaying gambling sponsors. Monga, an England U16 international, made his senior debut at 15 years 271 days old.

Australia in ‘limbo’ without permanent coach as Asian Cup looms

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri remains the youngest Premier League player in history, having debuted in the competition when he was 90 days younger than Monga.

Leicester, who suffered an eighth straight loss in the league without scoring a goal, are 19th in the standings, 15 points below the safety zone.

Leicester Newcastle United Jeremy Monga

