Sports

Australia in ‘limbo’ without permanent coach as Asian Cup looms

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2025 11:48am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MELBOURNE: Australia remain without a permanent coach less than a year before hosting the Women’s Asian Cup, leaving players frustrated with a team in “limbo”.

The World Cup semi-finalists have been coached by interim boss Tom Sermanni since September as Football Australia continues its search for a long-term replacement.

Steph Catley, who captained the Matildas to a 2-0 win over South Korea in Newcastle on Monday, praised Sermanni for creating an “amazing culture” at the team.

But she said the uncertainty over his successor made it hard for them to build for the Asian Cup next March.

Newly promoted clubs suffer physicality gap with Premier League teams, Juric says

“We’ve got a year to build — well, less than a year now, but that’s what it’s about,” Catley told reporters.

“It’s hard as a playing group when you’re in limbo a little bit. “You haven’t got clear direction in how we’re going to play moving forward.”

Joe Montemurro, the head coach of French women’s powerhouse Lyon, is linked with the role and confirmed to Australian media last week he had been in discussions with Football Australia.

Catley, who was coached by the Australian at Melbourne City and English club Arsenal, said she had “no idea” about it.

“He’s obviously in a role right now so I don’t really know how that works,” she said.

“He’s a great coach. I’ve had him a couple of times and he’s doing well over there at Lyon (but) I’m not picking the coach.

“We’ll wait and see and hopefully it gets done sooner rather than later.”

