Indonesia’s annual inflation rate at 1.03% in March

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s annual inflation rate was 1.03% in March, data showed on Tuesday, below the 1.17% rate expected in a Reuters poll of economists, and staying below the central bank’s target range.

Inflation had been low in the first two months of 2025 as the government offered hefty discounts on some electricity prices.

Prices returned to normal in March.

Bank Indonesia targets inflation within a range of 1.5% to 3.5%.