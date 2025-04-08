AIRLINK 167.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.02%)
BOP 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.12%)
CNERGY 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.73%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.56%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.39%)
FLYNG 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.55%)
HUBC 137.70 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.79%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.43%)
KOSM 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.29%)
MLCF 60.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.46%)
OGDC 217.00 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (1.84%)
PACE 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
PAEL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.93%)
PIAHCLA 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
POWER 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 177.40 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (1.49%)
PRL 35.45 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.17%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SEARL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.77%)
SSGC 37.34 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.41%)
SYM 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.52%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
TRG 61.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.18%)
WAVESAPP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.13%)
YOUW 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
BR100 12,477 Increased By 163.5 (1.33%)
BR30 37,183 Increased By 675.6 (1.85%)
KSE100 116,420 Increased By 1510.3 (1.31%)
KSE30 36,010 Increased By 468.9 (1.32%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indonesia rupiah, stocks slump on tariff shocks after extended break

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2025 11:04am

Indonesia’s rupiah dropped to a record low and the stock market was headed for its biggest one-day drop in over 13 years, as markets resumed trading after an extended holiday break, during which trade war jitters caused a global market rout.

Jakarta stocks were last down 7.8%, on course to post their worst trading session since September 2011.

The benchmark index had dropped more than 9% in early trading, triggering a 30-minute halt.

The rupiah fell as much as 1.8% to an all-time low of 16,850 against the US dollar.

An official at Bank Indonesia said the central bank would continue to “intervene aggressively” in the spot foreign exchange, domestic non-deliverable forward (NDF) and bond markets to stabilise the rupiah.

Indonesian markets reopened on Tuesday for the first time since closing on March 27 during which time US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements have roiled global markets.

The tariffs on Southeast Asian countries have especially higher rates including 32% tariff on Indonesian goods.

“The IDR weakness is just playing catch-up to the recent declines seen in other Asian currencies but there is also a bit of a restraint to some extent partly because of the little bit of a developing stability in the RMB and a softer dollar,” said Christopher Wong, a currency strategist at OCBC, referring to the rupiah and Chinese yuan.

Indonesian rupiah stalks record low as fiscal worries rattle investors

“Even though IDR is considered a more domestic currency and typically should be less affected … with the trade wars, the slightly softer fundamentals including fiscal worries, unexpected current account deficit and an economic soft patch may still weigh on the currency.”

Other regional stock markets were broadly lower as the escalating tariff war showed few signs of dying down, keeping investors on edge.

Trump said he would further increase duties on China in response to the latter’s decision to match the 34% duties he unveiled last week.

Taiwan’s benchmark stock index, which logged its worst fall ever on Monday, fell another 5.1%. Vietnam stocks slumped 6.3%.

Thailand stocks dropped 5.5% to a five-year low, and Singapore stocks slipped 1.7% in their seventh session of decline, having lost about S$72 billion ($53.41 billion) in value since the March 28 close.

Meanwhile, policymakers across the region have been preparing measures to support financial markets, with Chinese efforts leading Shanghai stocks to rise 0.9%.

Currencies were mixed against a broadly weaker greenback.

The Thai baht weakened to a near three-month low, while the Singapore dollar and Philippine peso rose 0.4% and 0.3% respectively.

Indonesian rupiah

Comments

200 characters

Indonesia rupiah, stocks slump on tariff shocks after extended break

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 gains 1,400 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan’s resource corridor poised to reshape global supply chain: Dar

Pakistani fintech Haball secures $52mn funding to grow Islamic finance business, plans Middle East foray

Aurangzeb meets ECO Secretary General to boost regional cooperation

Rs23bn TSG allowed for immunisation drive

Oil prices climb 1% after heavy US tariff-driven selloff

PM outlines plan to reform maritime sector

Mari Energies announces 4th discovery of hydrcarbons at Spinwam-1 well

Expanding OMC network in Balochistan: stepped-up action ordered

Read more stories