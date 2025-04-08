Binance founder CZ appointed strategic advisor to PCC

ISLAMABAD: In a groundbreaking move poised to reshape the global crypto landscape, Changpeng Zhao (CZ) visionary founder of Binance and one of the most influential figures in Web3 has officially been appointed as a strategic advisor to the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC).

The announcement was made here on Monday after CZ’s meeting with the PCC.

The meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, and brought together key government stakeholders, including the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, and the federal secretaries for Law and IT.

During his visit, CZ also held separate meetings with the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan.

“This is a landmark moment for Pakistan,” said Senator Aurangzeb, Finance Minister of Pakistan and Chairman PCC. “We are sending a clear message to the world: Pakistan is open for innovation. With CZ onboard, we are accelerating our vision to make Pakistan a regional powerhouse for Web3, digital finance, and blockchain-driven growth.”

“Pakistan is opening its doors to the future of finance,” said Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council. “And who better to guide us on this journey than CZ a pioneer who built the world’s largest crypto exchange and changed the way billions think about financial freedom.”

As an official strategic advisor to the Council, CZ will provide guidance on regulation, infrastructure, education, and adoption. He will work closely with the Government of Pakistan and the private sector to create a compliant, inclusive, and globally competitive crypto ecosystem.

“Pakistan is a country of 240 million people, over 60 per cent of whom are under the age of 30. The potential here is limitless,” CZ remarked during the announcement.

The PCC established under the Finance Division is spearheading this digital transformation. CZ’s appointment signals a bold new era, where Pakistan joins the ranks of Singapore, Dubai, and Switzerland as a progressive, Web3-ready nation.

