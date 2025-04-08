Travel ban will come into effect from 13th: KSA revises visa policies for travellers from Pakistan, India, 12 other states

ISLAMABAD: In a surprise move, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has revised its visa policies for travellers from 14 countries including Pakistan and India, restricting multiple-entry visas for business, tourism, and family visits due to the annual Hajj season.

Saudi Arabia’s travel ban will come into effect from April 13, 2025, diplomatic sources and officials revealed.

The KSA has announced new travel restrictions targeting nationals from 14 countries including Egypt, India, Pakistan, Morocco, Tunisia, Yemen, Algeria, Nigeria, Jordan, Sudan, Iraq, Indonesia, Ethiopia, and Bangladesh.

When contacted, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan could not be reached for official comments. The move bars citizens from the aforementioned nations from entering Saudi Arabia under short-term visa categories, including business visit visas (single and multiple entries), tourist e-visas, and family visit visas. The restrictions will be enforced starting April 13, 2025.

KSA has also clarified that individuals from the listed countries who currently hold valid short-term visas for Saudi Arabia may continue to travel to or remain in the Kingdom only until April 13, 2025. After this date, all such visa holders must exit the country. Entry will not be permitted beyond the deadline, regardless of the visa’s validity period, said the sources.

Additionally, failure to comply with the exit deadline may result in a five-year ban from entering the Kingdom, orders remarked.

This restriction will also apply to holders of valid multi-entry business visas, who will no longer be allowed to use those visas for travel into Saudi Arabia after April 13, irrespective of their official expiry date. The announcement is expected to impact a large number of travellers, expatriates, and business professionals from South Asia, North Africa, and parts of Sub-Saharan Africa.

Reason and logic behind Saudi Arabia’s such a stunning decision could not be ascertained.

Travellers and residents from the affected countries are being urged to avoid travel to Saudi Arabia after April 13, even if they possess valid visas.

