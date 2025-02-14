AIRLINK 189.95 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.02%)
BOP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.37%)
CNERGY 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
FCCL 38.49 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.85%)
FFL 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
FLYNG 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.7%)
HUBC 130.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
KEL 4.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.45%)
OGDC 205.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.4%)
PACE 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PAEL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.54%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
PPL 176.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.16%)
PRL 36.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.83%)
PTC 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
SEARL 102.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.73%)
SYM 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.6%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
TRG 68.30 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.44%)
WAVESAPP 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
WTL 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.57%)
BR100 11,876 Decreased By -31.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 35,432 Decreased By -122 (-0.34%)
KSE100 112,995 Increased By 431.4 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,184 Increased By 90 (0.26%)
Feb 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-14

Vaccination papers: KSA-bound passengers facing problems at airports

Recorder Report Published February 14, 2025 Updated February 14, 2025 08:55am

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia-bound passengers are facing difficulties at airports, due to new mandatory vaccination requirements imposed by the Saudi government.

According to the new guidelines, all passengers traveling to Saudi Arabia must comply with strict polio vaccination requirements. The vaccination must be administered at least four weeks before travel but should not be older than six months at the time of travel.

“The vaccination requirement applies to all travelers, regardless of whether they are traveling on Umrah visas, tourist visas, or residence permits (Iqama). However, passengers with transit stays of less than 12 hours at any Saudi airport are exempt from this requirement,” it said.

Key requirements include: - Mandatory vaccination certificate with official stamp from either government or private hospitals

  • Certificate must be obtained before arriving at the airport

  • No travel will be permitted without proper vaccination documentation

“We strongly urge all passengers planning to travel to Saudi Arabia to ensure they have their vaccination certificates with them before coming to the airport,” PIA spokesperson said and added that these regulations apply to all airports and airlines operating flights to Saudi Arabia.

The PIA spokesman warned that passengers without proper vaccination documentation will not be allowed to travel, advising travelers to comply with these requirements to avoid any inconvenience at the airport.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Saudi Arabia KSA airports Vaccination papers

Comments

200 characters

Vaccination papers: KSA-bound passengers facing problems at airports

Bullish momentum at bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

PM urges Turkish businessmen to invest in diverse fields

Oil to snap three-week losing streak amid US tariff delays

CJP Afridi administers oath to newly-appointed SC judges

Trade, economy, energy and defence: Zardari, Erdogan discuss cooperation

Hamas expected to name Israeli hostages it will free this weekend

PIA financial closure deadline shortened by 4 months

Solar panel imports: 80 companies transferred around Rs106bn abroad: FBR

Palestinian people: Shehbaz, Erdogan voice unwavering solidarity

Read more stories