Vaccination papers: KSA-bound passengers facing problems at airports

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia-bound passengers are facing difficulties at airports, due to new mandatory vaccination requirements imposed by the Saudi government.

According to the new guidelines, all passengers traveling to Saudi Arabia must comply with strict polio vaccination requirements. The vaccination must be administered at least four weeks before travel but should not be older than six months at the time of travel.

“The vaccination requirement applies to all travelers, regardless of whether they are traveling on Umrah visas, tourist visas, or residence permits (Iqama). However, passengers with transit stays of less than 12 hours at any Saudi airport are exempt from this requirement,” it said.

Key requirements include: - Mandatory vaccination certificate with official stamp from either government or private hospitals

Certificate must be obtained before arriving at the airport

No travel will be permitted without proper vaccination documentation

“We strongly urge all passengers planning to travel to Saudi Arabia to ensure they have their vaccination certificates with them before coming to the airport,” PIA spokesperson said and added that these regulations apply to all airports and airlines operating flights to Saudi Arabia.

The PIA spokesman warned that passengers without proper vaccination documentation will not be allowed to travel, advising travelers to comply with these requirements to avoid any inconvenience at the airport.

