AIRLINK 165.36 Decreased By ▼ -10.19 (-5.8%)
BOP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.63%)
CNERGY 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.55%)
FCCL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.35%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.62%)
FLYNG 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.04%)
HUBC 135.28 Decreased By ▼ -7.04 (-4.95%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.63%)
KOSM 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.29%)
MLCF 59.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.83%)
OGDC 213.07 Decreased By ▼ -13.70 (-6.04%)
PACE 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.24%)
PAEL 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-6.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.16%)
POWER 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
PPL 174.79 Decreased By ▼ -11.13 (-5.99%)
PRL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-7.53%)
PTC 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-5.61%)
SEARL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.54 (-6.52%)
SSGC 36.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-6.23%)
SYM 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.61%)
TELE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-7.89%)
TPLP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-7.43%)
TRG 60.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-7.68%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-6.29%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.19%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.12%)
BR100 12,314 Decreased By -512.5 (-4%)
BR30 36,508 Decreased By -2353.5 (-6.06%)
KSE100 114,909 Decreased By -3882.2 (-3.27%)
KSE30 35,541 Decreased By -1237.5 (-3.36%)
Apr 08, 2025
World Print 2025-04-08

16 killed in northwest Nigeria as villagers battle militants

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2025 05:40am

MAIDUGURI (Nigeria): Sixteen people were killed during a clash between local security forces and suspected Lakurawa insurgents who had raided villages in Nigeria’s northwestern state of Kebbi, police and residents said on Monday.

The Islamist Lakurawa group emerged from herding communities along the Nigeria-Niger border after the July 2023 coup in Niger.

Nigeria has also been grappling with a long-running insurgency in its northeast, primarily driven by the Islamist armed group Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province.

Nigeria militants

Comments

200 characters

