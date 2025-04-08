AIRLINK 165.36 Decreased By ▼ -10.19 (-5.8%)
Sugar Cane Cess Fund: Repair, restoration of 22 roads in Faisalabad approved

Published April 8, 2025

FAISALABAD: The divisional administration of Faisalabad has demonstrated a practical commitment to the sugarcane farmers by planning the repair, restoration, and widening of 42 roads in Faisalabad and Chiniot under the Sugar Cane Development Cess Fund.

The repair and restoration of these roads had been pending for the last six years. Commissioner Maryam Khan reviewed the proposed schemes during the Divisional Sugar Cane Development Cess Committee meeting.

The estimated cost for the repair, restoration, and widening of 24 roads in Faisalabad and 18 roads in Chiniot has been set at Rs 1.35 billion, Rs 39 million.

After a detailed review, the commissioner approved the repair, restoration, and widening of 22 roads in Faisalabad and 17 roads in Chiniot using the Sugar Cane Cess Fund.

