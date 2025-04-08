AIRLINK 165.36 Decreased By ▼ -10.19 (-5.8%)
BOP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.63%)
CNERGY 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.55%)
FCCL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.35%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.62%)
FLYNG 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.04%)
HUBC 135.28 Decreased By ▼ -7.04 (-4.95%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.63%)
KOSM 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.29%)
MLCF 59.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.83%)
OGDC 213.07 Decreased By ▼ -13.70 (-6.04%)
PACE 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.24%)
PAEL 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-6.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.16%)
POWER 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
PPL 174.79 Decreased By ▼ -11.13 (-5.99%)
PRL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-7.53%)
PTC 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-5.61%)
SEARL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.54 (-6.52%)
SSGC 36.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-6.23%)
SYM 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.61%)
TELE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-7.89%)
TPLP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-7.43%)
TRG 60.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-7.68%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-6.29%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.19%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.12%)
BR100 12,314 Decreased By -512.5 (-4%)
BR30 36,508 Decreased By -2353.5 (-6.06%)
KSE100 114,909 Decreased By -3882.2 (-3.27%)
KSE30 35,541 Decreased By -1237.5 (-3.36%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-08

9 terrorists including ring leader killed in DIK

Nuzhat Nazar Published April 8, 2025 Updated April 8, 2025 07:00am

RAWALPINDI: In an intelligence-based operation, Pakistani security forces killed nine terrorists, including a high-value target and ring leader named Shireen, in the Takwara area of Dera Ismail Khan District, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was launched overnight between April 6 and 7 after reports confirmed the presence of terrorists in the region.

During an intense exchange of fire, the terrorists were effectively engaged and eliminated. A cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered.

Shireen, a notorious ring leader, was on the radar of law enforcement agencies for his involvement in several terrorist attacks. He was also responsible for the martyrdom of Captain Hasnain Akhtar, who embraced shahadat on March 20, 2025.

“Today’s operation has avenged the heinous act and brought the main perpetrator to justice,” the ISPR stated.

A follow-up sanitisation operation is currently underway to ensure the area is completely cleared.

The security forces of Pakistan remain resolute in their mission to eliminate terrorism and ensure lasting peace in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ISPR security forces terrorists killed IBO Dera Ismail Khan Pakistan Security forces DIK

Comments

200 characters

9 terrorists including ring leader killed in DIK

Rs23bn TSG allowed for immunisation drive

PM outlines plan to reform maritime sector

Expanding OMC network in Balochistan: stepped-up action ordered

Electricity tariff cut: APTMA seeks clarification

ECO SG due today

Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum begins today

Poor performance of 3 Discos earns PD’s ire

Foreign assets immune from taxes: ATIR

SHC suspends IRSA’s water availability certificate

March OMC sales up 5pc on price cuts MoM

Read more stories