9 terrorists including ring leader killed in DIK

RAWALPINDI: In an intelligence-based operation, Pakistani security forces killed nine terrorists, including a high-value target and ring leader named Shireen, in the Takwara area of Dera Ismail Khan District, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was launched overnight between April 6 and 7 after reports confirmed the presence of terrorists in the region.

During an intense exchange of fire, the terrorists were effectively engaged and eliminated. A cache of weapons and ammunition was also recovered.

Shireen, a notorious ring leader, was on the radar of law enforcement agencies for his involvement in several terrorist attacks. He was also responsible for the martyrdom of Captain Hasnain Akhtar, who embraced shahadat on March 20, 2025.

“Today’s operation has avenged the heinous act and brought the main perpetrator to justice,” the ISPR stated.

A follow-up sanitisation operation is currently underway to ensure the area is completely cleared.

The security forces of Pakistan remain resolute in their mission to eliminate terrorism and ensure lasting peace in the country.

