Pakistani officers laud Dubai for ‘reshaping global standards of modern policing’

Two senior officers from Pakistan’s National Police recently praised Dubai Police for its “exceptional model that is reshaping the global standards of modern policing”.

Colonel Kamran Ali and Colonel Umar Farooq took part in the Police Innovation and Leadership Diploma (PIL) organised by Dubai Police in partnership with US-based Rochester Institute of Technology.

They described the Dubai Police motto - ‘Smart.Secure.Together’ - “as a comprehensive philosophy integrating AI, proactive security, and community engagement,” according to a press release.

“They’ve leveraged technology not just to enhance security, but to build a police force that is more inclusive, more efficient, and better connected with the public – a path that we, as law enforcement leaders, must follow,” said Colonel Ali, who heads a unit of 2,500 officers.

Dubai Police cracks down on ‘begging’ racket

“Dubai has shown us how AI, automation, and data integration can not only enhance security but serve as tools for community engagement. This is the model we need to follow,” he added.

Meanwhile Colonel Farooq, who serves in an operational role, said the diploma “is an investment in the future of policing in Pakistan.”