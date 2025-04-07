AIRLINK 164.31 Decreased By ▼ -11.24 (-6.4%)
BOP 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-7.72%)
CNERGY 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-8.08%)
FCCL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-5.15%)
FFL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-7.99%)
FLYNG 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-7.54%)
HUBC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.32 (-5.85%)
HUMNL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.89%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-6.98%)
KOSM 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.8%)
MLCF 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-6.31%)
OGDC 210.45 Decreased By ▼ -16.32 (-7.2%)
PACE 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-7.28%)
PAEL 41.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-8.21%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-7.72%)
PIBTL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.44%)
POWER 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.16%)
PPL 171.30 Decreased By ▼ -14.62 (-7.86%)
PRL 33.73 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-9.23%)
PTC 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-7.48%)
SEARL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.79 (-8.76%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-8.85%)
SYM 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-8.88%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-8.93%)
TPLP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.98%)
TRG 60.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-8.18%)
WAVESAPP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-6.56%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
YOUW 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.65%)
BR100 12,117 Decreased By -709.4 (-5.53%)
BR30 36,041 Decreased By -2819.7 (-7.26%)
KSE100 113,267 Decreased By -5524.9 (-4.65%)
KSE30 35,054 Decreased By -1725 (-4.69%)
Apr 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pakistani officers laud Dubai for ‘reshaping global standards of modern policing’

BR Web Desk Published 07 Apr, 2025 01:36pm

Two senior officers from Pakistan’s National Police recently praised Dubai Police for its “exceptional model that is reshaping the global standards of modern policing”.

Colonel Kamran Ali and Colonel Umar Farooq took part in the Police Innovation and Leadership Diploma (PIL) organised by Dubai Police in partnership with US-based Rochester Institute of Technology.

They described the Dubai Police motto - ‘Smart.Secure.Together’ - “as a comprehensive philosophy integrating AI, proactive security, and community engagement,” according to a press release.

“They’ve leveraged technology not just to enhance security, but to build a police force that is more inclusive, more efficient, and better connected with the public – a path that we, as law enforcement leaders, must follow,” said Colonel Ali, who heads a unit of 2,500 officers.

Dubai Police cracks down on ‘begging’ racket

“Dubai has shown us how AI, automation, and data integration can not only enhance security but serve as tools for community engagement. This is the model we need to follow,” he added.

Meanwhile Colonel Farooq, who serves in an operational role, said the diploma “is an investment in the future of policing in Pakistan.”

Comments

200 characters

Pakistani officers laud Dubai for ‘reshaping global standards of modern policing’

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

National development: Wheel back on the track: PM

Tump’s tariff threat: Pakistan’s $3.3bn trade surplus with US at risk, says report

Ring leader among nine terrorists killed in Dera Ismail Khan IBO: ISPR

Engro Energy denies breach, terminates EPQL SPA after acquirer’s withdrawal

Trump’s tariff ‘medicine’ injects turmoil into global markets

Electricity relief package to be implemented: spokesperson

Oil tumbles further as US-China trade tensions fuel recession fears

Phase-II of Reko Diq: Centre vows full financial support

Stocks dive in Asia, markets hunger for rapid US rate cuts

Read more stories