UAE cracks down on ‘begging’ racket

Law enforcement authorities across the UAE have been cracking down on begging since the beginning of Ramadan, while revealing how some are earning upto AED14,000 over a span of a few days.

Last week Dubai Police announced that 127 beggars have been arrested during the first half of Ramadan, and that the authority has seized more than Dh50,000 which was found in their possession according to Khaleej Times.

Similarly, Sharjah Police arrested 107 individuals, seizing over AED50,000 from them in a major crackdown on begging during the first half of Ramadan this year.

The report also highlighted the recent arrest of a beggar who amassed AED14,000 in just three days that has raised concerns about the realities of begging and the complexities of charity.

Authorities have been running campaigns to arrest beggars yet, many individuals unknowingly contribute to a cycle of exploitation.

Last year, Dubai Police arrested two women who had amassed AED60,000 and AED30,000 solely through begging, added Khaleej Times.

Authorities have noted that many beggars frequent mosques, markets, and other crowded areas during Ramadan, many employing fabricated stories.

In the UAE, begging is a crime punishable by a Dh5,000 fine and up to three months in prison. Those operating beggar gangs face even harsher penalties, including fines up to AED100,000 and longer jail terms.

The Dubai Police reported that 99 per cent of arrested beggars consider begging a “profession,” highlighting the need for community awareness and vigilance.