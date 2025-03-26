AIRLINK 175.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
BOP 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
CNERGY 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
FCCL 46.12 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.63%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
FLYNG 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.04%)
HUBC 143.96 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.54%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 59.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.8%)
OGDC 232.75 Increased By ▲ 8.56 (3.82%)
PACE 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
PAEL 47.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (3.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
POWER 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
PPL 193.30 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (4.22%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
PTC 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.49%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TRG 65.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.51%)
WAVESAPP 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,609 Increased By 173.5 (1.4%)
BR30 39,262 Increased By 678.1 (1.76%)
KSE100 117,772 Increased By 1139.1 (0.98%)
KSE30 36,296 Increased By 474.7 (1.33%)
Mar 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UAE cracks down on ‘begging’ racket

  • Report highlights individual who amassed AED14,000 in 3 days
BR Web Desk Published 26 Mar, 2025 03:07pm

Law enforcement authorities across the UAE have been cracking down on begging since the beginning of Ramadan, while revealing how some are earning upto AED14,000 over a span of a few days.

Last week Dubai Police announced that 127 beggars have been arrested during the first half of Ramadan, and that the authority has seized more than Dh50,000 which was found in their possession according to Khaleej Times.

Similarly, Sharjah Police arrested 107 individuals, seizing over AED50,000 from them in a major crackdown on begging during the first half of Ramadan this year.

The report also highlighted the recent arrest of a beggar who amassed AED14,000 in just three days that has raised concerns about the realities of begging and the complexities of charity.

Umrah ‘crisis’ emerges: Saudi curbs hit Pakistanis hard

Authorities have been running campaigns to arrest beggars yet, many individuals unknowingly contribute to a cycle of exploitation.

Last year, Dubai Police arrested two women who had amassed AED60,000 and AED30,000 solely through begging, added Khaleej Times.

Authorities have noted that many beggars frequent mosques, markets, and other crowded areas during Ramadan, many employing fabricated stories.

In the UAE, begging is a crime punishable by a Dh5,000 fine and up to three months in prison. Those operating beggar gangs face even harsher penalties, including fines up to AED100,000 and longer jail terms.

The Dubai Police reported that 99 per cent of arrested beggars consider begging a “profession,” highlighting the need for community awareness and vigilance.

uae

Comments

200 characters

UAE cracks down on ‘begging’ racket

Pakistan’s GDP grows 1.73% in Oct-Dec

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

PSX soars, KSE-100 surge over 1,100 points on IMF staff-level deal

Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 likely to be on March 31: Suparco

IMF agreement brings relief, but economic challenges persist, say experts

Gold prices hold steady in Pakistan for second day at Rs317,800

Aurangzeb pushes for debt relief, fair trade at Boao Forum

Philip Morris Pakistan to exit PSX, announces share buyback

Pakistan, China in talks about security for Chinese nationals

Oil near three-week high on supply risks, US stocks drop

Read more stories