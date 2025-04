JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s net foreign reserves rose to $63.167 billion at the end of March from $61.733 billion in February, central bank data showed on Monday.

Gross reserves increased to $67.450 billion in March from $66.264 billion the prior month.

The forward position, which represents the central bank’s unsettled or swap transactions, fell to $0.526 billion from $0.531 billion.