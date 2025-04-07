Palm opens lower on weaker rival oils, crude oil prices

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Monday for a third consecutive session, pressured by weaker rival edible oils and lower crude oil prices, as concerns over a global trade war raised fears of a recession and slower economic growth.

Palm tumbles as concerns over Trump’s tariff weigh on soyoil and crude oil

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 49 ringgit, or 1.13%, to 4,279 ringgit ($957.91) a metric ton in early trade.