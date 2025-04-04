AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.96%)
FCCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.46%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.21%)
HUBC 142.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.46 (-3.04%)
HUMNL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 61.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.84%)
OGDC 226.31 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-3.57%)
PACE 5.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.49%)
PIAHCLA 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
POWER 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
PPL 185.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.03%)
PRL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.19%)
PTC 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4.05%)
SEARL 99.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.93%)
SSGC 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.3%)
SYM 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.93%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.08%)
WTL 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm tumbles as concerns over Trump’s tariff weigh on soyoil and crude oil

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2025 04:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures declined on Friday, pressured by weaker Chicago soyoil and crude oil prices as U.S. President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs fuelled uncertainty around global trade.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed down 160 ringgit, or 3.56%, to 4,329 ringgit ($976.32) a metric ton.

The contract fell 2.04% this week, erasing the previous week’s gains.

Crude palm oil futures tracked weaker crude and soybean oil prices due to uncertainty about global trade following Trump’s tariff announcement, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

“Liquidations were heavy last night and have continued through midday today. While the physical market remains strong, futures are trading on a weaker note,” the trader said.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) eased 2.25%. The Dalian Commodity Exchange is closed for the Qingming Festival and will reopen on Monday.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Palm climbs on firmer Chicago soyoil, crude oil prices

Oil prices were heading towards their lowest close since the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021 on Friday, hit by Trump’s barrage of new tariffs and output increases announced by the OPEC+ producer group.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Several countries have threatened to wage a trade war with the U.S. as Trump’s tariffs fed expectations for a global downturn and sharp price hikes for swathes of goods in the world’s biggest consumer market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, strengthened 0.14% against the U.S. dollar, making the commodity more expensive for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export palm oil prices palm oil import Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm tumbles as concerns over Trump’s tariff weigh on soyoil and crude oil

Rupee inches up against US dollar

US criticizes Pakistan’s trade policies in new report

Bank Alfalah operations in Bangladesh: HNB decides not to proceed

Salt makers say Trump’s tariff hike ‘last nail in export coffin’

China to impose tariffs of 34% on all US goods from April 10

Stocks sell off, dollar weakens as Trump tariffs fuel economic worries

Another cement maker expands solar capacity amid Pakistan’s shift to renewables

Pakistan’s cement maker installs 4.8MW wind power plant

Brent tumbles 8% below $65 as China retaliates with tariffs on U.S.

KE FCA for Jan: Nepra allows Rs3.021 negative adjustment, withholds Rs2bn

Read more stories