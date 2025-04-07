AIRLINK 169.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.59 (-3.18%)
BOP 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.18%)
CNERGY 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.38%)
FCCL 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-4.17%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.62%)
FLYNG 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.43%)
HUBC 137.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-3.34%)
HUMNL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.01%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.08%)
MLCF 58.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-5.49%)
OGDC 216.25 Decreased By ▼ -10.52 (-4.64%)
PACE 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.37%)
PAEL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-6.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PIBTL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.72%)
POWER 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.83%)
PPL 177.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.42 (-4.53%)
PRL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-4.47%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.99%)
SEARL 94.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.69 (-5.67%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-5.22%)
SYM 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.41%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.75%)
TPLP 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.63%)
TRG 63.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-4.17%)
WAVESAPP 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.12%)
BR100 12,424 Decreased By -402.4 (-3.14%)
BR30 37,274 Decreased By -1587.1 (-4.08%)
KSE100 115,243 Decreased By -3548.2 (-2.99%)
KSE30 35,691 Decreased By -1087.5 (-2.96%)
Sports

Carlos Alcaraz says pressure to catch top-ranked Sinner ‘killed’ him

Reuters Published 07 Apr, 2025 10:50am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

World number three Carlos Alcaraz said the pressure to reclaim the top ranking during the absence of the banned Jannik Sinner had “killed” him and that he would approach the clay season without any expectations.

The top-ranked Sinner is serving a three-month doping ban that ends on May 4 and Alcaraz was seen as one of the contenders to replace the Italian in the rankings in the build-up to the French Open next month but he has not made the most of his opportunities.

“A lot of people are asking me, or are telling me, that I have the chance to become number one if Jannik isn’t playing,” Alcaraz, 21, said in Monte Carlo, where he begins preparations for his Roland Garros title defence.

“So probably that pressure has killed me in some way.”

The Spaniard won his first title of the season in Rotterdam two months ago, before losing in the quarter-finals of Doha, the semi-finals of Indian Wells and the opening round of Miami last week to sit more than 3,500 points behind Sinner.

Alexander Zverev is almost 1,000 points above Alcaraz in the standings in second place.

Alcaraz says nerves got the better of him against Draper

Alcaraz told reporters on Sunday that he will not focus on the top ranking heading into Monte Carlo, where he will take on Italian wild card Fabio Fognini or Francisco Cerundolo first.

“I’m just thinking that I’m not able to become number one in the clay season, even if Jannik is not playing, I don’t have the chance to do it,” Alcaraz said.

“I think I’m too far from Jannik. So I’m just here and I realise that I don’t have to think about it and just go there and play. That’s my mindset right now.”

