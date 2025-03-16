AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
Alcaraz says nerves got the better of him against Draper

Reuters Published 16 Mar, 2025 10:53am
Carlos Alcaraz’s hopes of capturing a third successive Indian Wells title went up in smoke on Saturday and the Spaniard said his inability to tame his nerves was more of a disappointment than the stunning semi-final defeat by Jack Draper.

The 21-year-old was gunning for a rare “three-peat” in the California desert tournament, a feat achieved by Roger Federer (2004-06) and Novak Djokovic (2014-16), but he crashed 6-1 0-6 6-4 against Draper.

“Obviously I wanted to win the third in a row, but I can’t pretend to win every match. I’m not as upset about not getting the third one in a row,” Alcaraz told reporters.

“I’m upset about myself, about the way that I approached the match, the way that I felt during the whole day, that I couldn’t calm down myself.

“It was probably one of the worst sets I’ve played in my whole career, the first set. That means how nervous I was before the match, during the whole day. It’s really disappointing.”

Draper ready to challenge the big names after reaching Indian Wells final

Alcaraz said he was too focused on Draper’s game and that led to a second defeat by the Briton in five meetings.

“When you’re thinking more about the opponent than yourself, then it’s a big problem … he’s really tough, really solid, and it was going to be a really physical match,” he added The four-times Grand Slam champion said he would learn from the defeat and turn his focus on the Miami Open.

“I consider myself a person who learns from failures, from losses,” added Alcaraz.

“The last time I lost here was the semi-finals (in 2022), and after (that) I won Miami, so I’ll go for it. I’ll learn from that match and make the most in Miami.”

