Oliver Glasner praises Palace’s composure when down to nine men in win over Brighton

Reuters Published 06 Apr, 2025 10:52am
Photo: Reuters

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner said his players deserved credit for refusing to panic despite being reduced to nine men late on in Saturday’s 2-1 win over fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

A reckless challenge saw Eddie Nketiah receive his second yellow card 78 minutes in, while Marc Guehi was sent off in the 90th minute for another foul. Brighton were then reduced to 10 men in added time when Jan Paul van Hecke was sent off.

“At the moment I’m exhausted. Because this game had everything, it’s why we love football,” Glasner told Palace TV.

“It wasn’t so difficult because we often train nine versus 10, sometimes eight against 10, but not so often… but the players know what they have to do.”

Leaders Barcelona face Betis test as LaLiga title race hots up

Palace moved up to 11th after securing a league double over eighth-placed Brighton, with whom they have shared an intense rivalry since the 1970s.

“It’s a massive achievement, 92 years (since we won) both games against Brighton. It’s a massive win and we’re pretty happy,” Glasner said.

