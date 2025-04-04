AIRLINK 176.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.88%)
Leaders Barcelona face Betis test as LaLiga title race hots up

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2025 01:27pm
LaLiga leaders Barcelona’s 21-game unbeaten run will face a test on Saturday when they host a Real Betis side who have already stunned the Catalans’ Madrid title rivals Real and Atletico.

Barca are top on 66 points, three ahead of Real Madrid and nine clear of Atletico.

Real and Barca are both chasing three trophies but the pacesetters are favourites to win LaLiga as the only team in Europe’s top-five leagues yet to lose in 2025.

However, Barca’s next opponents Betis, who are on a six-game LaLiga winning streak, have been the surprise package this term.

They denied Real Madrid a chance to go top with a 2-1 win in March after ending Atletico’s 10-game unbeaten run in October.

Barcelona were held 2-2 at Betis in the reverse fixture in December but thrashed Manuel Pellegrini’s side 5-1 to knock them out of the Copa del Rey in January.

Sixth-placed Betis are level on 47 points with Villarreal in fifth and trail fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao by six as they push for a European spot while also bidding to win the Conference League.

“We are not unbeatable because we have lost some matches (before),” Barcelona midfielder Pedri said.

Ancelotti’s tax trial wraps up in Spain with prosecutors seeking jail

“There are things to improve, and we must be self critical. But we are in great form and full of confidence. “I think high pressing is something that defines us. That forward line, the intensity we play with, staying calm on the ball … the attackers make the difference, and it shows.”

Attacking prowess

Barcelona’s attacking prowess stands out as they top LaLiga’s scoring chart with 82 goals - 20 more than Real Madrid.

If Barca are to claim a treble in boss Hansi Flick’s debut season they will likely need to beat Madrid at least twice, in the Copa del Rey final on April 26 and in LaLiga in May.

Real have failed to beat their rivals in LaLiga so far this season, drawing both of their fixtures with Atleti and suffering a 4-0 humiliation at home to Barca. They had to go through the playoffs to reach the Champions League knockout rounds.

“This season has been very tough, but we made it to another final,” Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger said. “We are at Real Madrid and we have to go for it until the end.”

With nine league games remaining, second-placed Real will look to keep pace on Saturday when they host 15th-placed Valencia, who sit four points above the drop zone.

Third-placed Atletico will try to rediscover their early-season form when they visit mid-table Sevilla on Sunday.

Atletico’s Champions League exit to Real Madrid was followed this week by defeat in the Copa del Rey by Barcelona as Diego Simeone’s side’s winless run stretched to three matches, with fans fearing a fourth straight season without a trophy.

“Two eliminations that hurt, but we still have one goal left to keep fighting for. It’s time to get up once again,” Atleti defender Robin Le Normand wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

Forward Julian Alvarez added: “We fought until the end. We will keep fighting for the league. Thank you Atletico (fans) for always being there.”

