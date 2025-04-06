AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.47%)
FCCL 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 142.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.12%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
OGDC 226.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.91 (-3.37%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
POWER 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PPL 185.92 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.07%)
PRL 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.66%)
SEARL 100.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.02%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-06

Karachi will receive good news about health sector: Mustafa Kamal

APP Published 06 Apr, 2025 05:44am

KARACHI: The Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday said that Karachi will get good news pertaining to health from the federal government.

He said that they were working to improve health sector including Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and would have crackdown on wrong deeds.

While talking to media persons during his visit to Central Drugs Laboratory here, he said that they were going to liberalize medicines market.

The Federal Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal said that he had done homework and working on improving things in the field of health. He said that 70 percent of the people visited hospitals unnecessarily in the country due to non-availability of Basic Health Units (BHUs). He said that the people visited big hospitals even for the check-up of their BP.

Kamal said that they were working on telemedicine to provide relief to the people and the people would not have to visit hospitals for their minor health problems.

He said, “We are making policies, and they are in the process, which will provide relief to the people”.

Replying to a question regarding the health of the President Asif Ali Zardari, the Minister said that he prayed for his good health and recovery.

Answering a question about establishment of a hospital or trauma centre on Hyderabad-Karachi Motor-way, he said that the Prime Minister would announce it soon.

In a query on his strained relations within his party, he said that the differences of opinion remained and misunderstandings could vanish and truth and facts would always win.

Speaking on circumstances of the city, he said that the situation had improved in Karachi, which had been in controversies and bloodshed for 40 years.

Urging the Sindh government regarding accidents due to dumpers and heavy traffic in the city, he said that the provincial government should enact tough legislation against killing the people by heavy traffic.

Karachi DRAP Federal Government health sector Syed Mustafa Kamal telemedicine Minister for National Health MNHSRC

Comments

200 characters

Karachi will receive good news about health sector: Mustafa Kamal

PM to announce another ‘good news’ soon: Azma

Governance reforms progress: Second IMF mission arrives in just 2 months

Duties, taxes increased on import of ammunition from China

Power sector owes Rs165.256bn to SNGPL

Travel ban will come into effect from 13th: KSA revises visa policies for travellers from Pakistan, India, 12 other states

SC to take up pleas against Super Tax tomorrow

Deportation of illegal Afghan migrants under way

PTI rift deepens after Gandapur’s remarks

Sharjeel reiterates party’s stance against canal project

Bilawal’s reservations: PM engages party leaders in talks

Read more stories