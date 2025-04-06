Karachi will receive good news about health sector: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: The Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday said that Karachi will get good news pertaining to health from the federal government.

He said that they were working to improve health sector including Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and would have crackdown on wrong deeds.

While talking to media persons during his visit to Central Drugs Laboratory here, he said that they were going to liberalize medicines market.

The Federal Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal said that he had done homework and working on improving things in the field of health. He said that 70 percent of the people visited hospitals unnecessarily in the country due to non-availability of Basic Health Units (BHUs). He said that the people visited big hospitals even for the check-up of their BP.

Kamal said that they were working on telemedicine to provide relief to the people and the people would not have to visit hospitals for their minor health problems.

He said, “We are making policies, and they are in the process, which will provide relief to the people”.

Replying to a question regarding the health of the President Asif Ali Zardari, the Minister said that he prayed for his good health and recovery.

Answering a question about establishment of a hospital or trauma centre on Hyderabad-Karachi Motor-way, he said that the Prime Minister would announce it soon.

In a query on his strained relations within his party, he said that the differences of opinion remained and misunderstandings could vanish and truth and facts would always win.

Speaking on circumstances of the city, he said that the situation had improved in Karachi, which had been in controversies and bloodshed for 40 years.

Urging the Sindh government regarding accidents due to dumpers and heavy traffic in the city, he said that the provincial government should enact tough legislation against killing the people by heavy traffic.