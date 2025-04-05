AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.47%)
FCCL 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 142.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.12%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
OGDC 226.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.91 (-3.37%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
POWER 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PPL 185.92 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.07%)
PRL 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.66%)
SEARL 100.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.02%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Trump’s baseline tariff plays to Turkiye’s advantage, vice president says

Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2025 03:24pm

ANKARA: The relatively low 10% baseline tariff that the United States has applied to Turkiye could favour Turkish exporters, Turkiye’s vice president told broadcaster CNN Turk on Saturday.

Along with the baseline tariff that took effect on Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced higher levies on goods from 57 larger partners including China, European Union, Vietnam and Japan that are due to start next week.

The decision not to impose such levies on Turkiye “seems to be to our advantage as of now, for access to the American market”, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz told CNN Turk.

Italy says counter-tariffs would be wrong response to US tariffs

“There were already tariffs on iron, steel and aluminium (exports from Turkiye to the U.S.). When (the U.S.) imposed similar tariffs on the others, there was an equalisation there, it was in our favour,” he added.

Yilmaz said that as an importer, Turkiye would also benefit from a drop in international commodity prices, including oil, following Trump’s announcement.

Turkiye’s Trade Minister Omer Bolat said on Friday that the Turkish government wanted to negotiate with the U.S. to lift the 10% in new tariffs.

He called them the “best of the worst”, given higher tariffs on many other countries.

Donald Trump Tariffs US tariffs Trump tariffs US trade tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Trump’s baseline tariff plays to Turkiye’s advantage, vice president says

US starts collecting Trump’s new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms

Govt to devise strategy to lessen US tariff impact

Ramazan package attracts praise for ‘transparency’

Power tariff cut: Rs5 instant relief in next few days: Nepra chief

Bilawal reiterates opposition to canal project

Myanmar quake death toll at 3,354, junta leader returns from summit

Pakistan Navy ship undertakes counter-piracy patrols in Arabian Sea

Sindh allocates Rs437mn for education in SOS villages

Ukraine says Russia kills 19 in Kryvyi Rih, Moscow says it was targeting military

COAS reaffirms resolve to counter all threats

Read more stories