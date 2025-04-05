AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
Italy says counter-tariffs would be wrong response to US tariffs

Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2025 01:51pm
Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti. Photo: Reuters
Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti. Photo: Reuters

CERNOBBIO: Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti warned on Saturday against the imposition of retaliatory tariffs on the United States in response to US President Donald Trump’s announcement of sweeping tariffs on trade partners.

Speaking at a business forum near Milan, Giorgetti said Italy was aiming for a “de-escalation” with the US.

“We should avoid launching a policy of counter-tariffs that could be damaging for everyone and especially for us,” Giorgetti said.

Trump sparks trade war with sweeping global tariffs

Under Trump’s plans Italy, which has a large trade surplus with the United States, will be subject to a general tariff of 20% along with other European Union countries.

