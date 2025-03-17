AIRLINK 181.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (0.75%)
BOP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-11%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
FCCL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.04%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.87%)
FLYNG 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.2%)
HUBC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.12%)
HUMNL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.92%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.18%)
MLCF 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.66%)
OGDC 220.70 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (0.97%)
PACE 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 45.48 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (6.71%)
PIAHCLA 17.95 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (8.79%)
PIBTL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.02%)
POWER 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.09%)
PPL 183.85 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.42%)
PRL 36.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.48%)
PTC 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.53%)
SEARL 100.55 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (4.94%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SSGC 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.29%)
SYM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.6%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
TRG 60.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.57%)
WAVESAPP 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
BR100 12,332 Increased By 117.4 (0.96%)
BR30 37,772 Increased By 332.8 (0.89%)
KSE100 116,200 Increased By 663.4 (0.57%)
KSE30 35,906 Increased By 248.2 (0.7%)
Mar 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan may present budget early to secure IMF board approval, says Topline

BR Web Desk Published March 17, 2025 Updated March 17, 2025 01:03pm

The signing of a Staff Level Agreement (SLA) between the Pakistani authorities and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) may take a few weeks as the government could share new budgetary measures for FY26 with the global lender or present the budget earlier to secure its board approval before June-end, said Topline Securities.

“Even if SLA is achieved earlier, the board approval may contain some preconditions like passage of Budget FY26 (in line with IMF guidelines etc), in our view,” the brokerage house said in a note on Monday.

An IMF team, led by Nathan Porter, visited Islamabad and Karachi from February 24 to March 14, 2025, to hold discussions on the first review of Pakistan’s economic program supported by the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and on a possible new arrangement under the IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

In its post-visit statement, Porter said that “the IMF and the Pakistani authorities made significant progress toward reaching” a SLA.

The IMF mission chief stated: “Program implementation has been strong, and the discussions have made considerable progress in several areas including the planned fiscal consolidation to durably reduce public debt, maintenance of sufficiently tight monetary policy to maintain low inflation, acceleration of cost-reducing reforms to improve energy sector viability, and implementation of Pakistan’s structural reform agenda to accelerate growth, while strengthening social protection and rebuilding health and education spending.”

“The mission and the authorities will continue policy discussions virtually to finalize these discussions over the coming days,” it added.

Discussing the virtual discussions, Topline believed that the talks “over the next few days will revolve around new tax measures in Budget FY26, energy sector reforms, and progress on privatization plan”.

It added that “the delay in IMF review may have some repercussions on external accounts as well, in our view and the government will have to rely on relatively high-cost commercial borrowings to support/meet reserves targets”.

Following the completion of the ongoing discussions, the IMF staff will finalize its recommendations for the Executive Board’s review, a prerequisite for Board approval for the release of the $1 billion tranche.

IMF federal budget budget Extended Fund Facility IMF programme IMF conditions IMF loan Staff Level Agreement IMF Program IMF and Pakistan SLA IMF EFF FY26 budget IMF Net International Reserves pakistan imf

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan may present budget early to secure IMF board approval, says Topline

Bullish momentum at PSX: KSE-100 gains nearly 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Chinese firm refutes claims about lapses in coal bidding process

Mari Energies uncovers more hydrocarbon reserves in Spinwam-1 well

Pakistan’s power generation falls 15% MoM, costs plunge 30% in February

Pakistani manufacturer PEL begins export operations to USA

Oil prices rise as US vows to keep attacking Houthis

PM calls for stronger anti-trafficking measures

Three soldiers, two civilians martyred in Nushki blast

Read more stories