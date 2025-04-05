AIRLINK 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-1.08%)
NA Speaker condemns Israeli aggression in Gaza

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2025 05:23am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq strongly condemned the recent Israeli aggression in Gaza, expressing deep sorrow and concern over the martyrdom of more than 100 innocent Palestinians as a result of the ongoing attacks by Israeli occupying forces.

The speaker in his statement on Friday said that these attacks are a blatant violation of human rights, international law, and ceasefire agreements.

He particularly condemned the targeting of schools and civilian populations, terming such acts as inhumane and a stain on the conscience of the civilised world.

He expressed grave concern over the silence of the international community, stating that this inaction has effectively emboldened Israel to continue its oppression of unarmed and innocent Palestinians with impunity.

Speaker Sadiq urged the United Nations to take immediate and concrete steps for a just and lasting resolution to the Palestinian issue, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions, to ensure sustainable peace in the Middle East.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan, in line with its principled stance, fully supports the right to freedom of the Palestinian people and advocates for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

He emphasised that the Parliament and people of Pakistan will continue to raise the Palestinian cause at all regional, international, and parliamentary forums, standing in unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The speaker offered prayers for the martyrs and expressed heartfelt condolences to their families, while also praying for the swift recovery of the injured.

